Mayor in Russia asks husband to impregnate wife

To increase the birth rate, husbands in Russia were asked to impregnate their wives. Photo/

MOSCOW – Mikhail Minenkov, Mayor of Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Territory in Russia asked husbands to “sneak” on their wives. It aims to increase the population in the city.

“Husbands must impregnate them tonight,” stressed Minenkov, as reported by RT.

The fact that in Nevinnomyssk, which has a population of about 117,000, only about 700 children are born annually is dissatisfying.

“There are various reasons why people are reluctant to have children, including the belief that they do not earn enough money or the desire to live alone,” Minenkov said.

However, he insisted that low birth rates were a path to the “degradation” of society. “If we are few in number, we will lose everywhere and in everything,” Minenkov warned.

“It is clear that there are more than 700 healthy and strong women capable of becoming mothers in Nevinnomyssk,” said Minenkov.

“I want to talk to the men. “Tonight, hide from your loved ones so that in exactly nine months, not 700, but 10,000 children will be born,” he wrote.

In order for the birth rate to increase, “one should not sleep, eat, or drink; on the contrary, one should fall in love,” added Minenkov.

The mayor, who has three children, acknowledged that his comments “might sound naive and funny.” But he stressed that developing society by bringing more children into this world is “the main development program of our city, our region and Russia as a whole.”

State statistics agency Rosstat reported earlier this month that 1.16 million people were born in Russia between January and November last year. It said natural population decline had decreased by 19.3% compared to the same period in 2022.

Rosstat also presented its demographic forecast for 2046 in January. According to the most optimistic scenario, Russia’s population will increase by 4.59 million people and reach 150.87 million people by that time. The pessimistic scenario states that the number of people living in Russia could decrease by 15.4 million to 130.6 million in 2046.

