Mayor of Pachuca vaccinates palm tree to try to revive it

Daniela Andrade/Quadratín Hidalgo

PACHUCA, Hgo., January 25, 2024.- In order to rescue one of the palm trees found on Madero Avenue, the mayor of Pachuca Sergio Baños Rubio, applied a biological vaccine, developed by the Polytechnic University of Pachuca (UPP ).

The biological, which is the first time it has been used on palm trees, is a fungicide and has already been tested on corn and coffee crops, with good results, which is why the decision was made to test it on this species with the purpose of trying to revive it.

The mayor pointed out that carrying out this test, with the palm tree that is dying, could serve to act preventively with the rest that are located on Madero and Revolución avenues.

He explained that what ended the life of this specimen was a fungus, which is why the UPP donated the biological to do the test and try to rescue it.

If the vaccine works, it is expected that in at least 60 days changes can be seen and the palm tree will begin to regain its leaves.

The application was carried out by spraying and the product is not harmful to people or animals.