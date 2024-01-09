Mayors and municipal councilors ask questions

Arriving at the end of their mandate tomorrow, mayors and municipal councilors are wondering about their future. The date of the next municipal elections remains unknown until now.

Since the judgment rendered by the administrative court on their fate was rendered on January 10, 2020, the mandate of mayors and municipal councilors ends tomorrow because it is until now a four-year mandate. Municipal councilors, especially those in the capital, are wondering what their future would be given that until now, no date has been communicated on the holding of the next municipal elections.

Toavina Ralambomahay, municipal councilor of the Urban Commune of Antananarivo explains that he and his peers no longer know which foot to dance on at the moment because from tomorrow, they no longer have in principle the power to rule on the affairs of the common. For him, the fact that the elections are still not being held is a transgression of the law. “At the moment, we no longer know what our responsibilities are because our mandate is supposed to end on January 10,” maintains the municipal councilor. “I would be surprised if foreigners who continue to advocate democracy condone and continue to invest in the country with these obvious transgressions of the laws in force,” he continued.

List ballot

With the modifications to the mandate and the voting method at the municipal level by the bill adopted at the end of the session by parliamentarians, from now on, the mandate of mayors and municipal councilors will be five years compared to four previously. It is also not possible for a person to run as a councilor except with a mayor candidate at the top of the list. However, this will only apply to the next term of the next election. Clémence Raharinirina provides some clarification on the subject by declaring “that now, it is no longer possible to present a list without a mayor at the top of the list, but the number of eligible councilors always depends on the vote count.” She goes on to say that the number of municipal councilors increases from fifty-five to fifty-nine with this new system.

Also Read:  A band of snow clouds has developed into Kansai tonight, and the snowy area is moving south. There is a risk of heavy snow, frozen roads, and stranding (Weather forecaster Toru Fujikawa December 22, 2023) - Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

With the meeting of the Independent National Electoral Commission which opened yesterday, public opinion is therefore awaiting the publication of the date for the next municipal elections, before the legislative elections. Until this date, the fate of mayors and municipal councilors remains unclear. It is up to those in power to decide whether it is appropriate to retain mayors and councilors until elections are held or to take other measures such as the establishment of presidents of the special delegation (PDS).

Ravo Andriantsalama

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

We publish the price of onions in the Obour Market.. Vegetable price schedule today, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 for the consumer
We publish the price of onions in the Obour Market.. Vegetable price schedule today, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 for the consumer
Posted on
Chinese health authorities are interested in the vaccination of Castilla-La Mancha
Chinese health authorities are interested in the vaccination of Castilla-La Mancha
Posted on
RUGBY- MAKIS U16/U18 – Malagasy Rugby is looking for players for AROI 2024
RUGBY- MAKIS U16/U18 – Malagasy Rugby is looking for players for AROI 2024
Posted on
A 6-magnitude earthquake shook central Japan
A 6-magnitude earthquake shook central Japan
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News