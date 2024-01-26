Mayor’s bucket not overnight with dog King: ‘High risk’

Mayor Eric van Oosterhout calls the advice of the objections committee to return the American Bully XL to the owner exceptional. Recently, the owner and the municipality faced each other before the committee. He recommended that the mayor reverse the decision to confiscate the dog. Van Oosterhout read that outcome ‘with surprise’, he says.

The mayor responded to questions from VVD councilor Marcel Meijer, who asked about the regulations regarding dangerous dogs. He wondered whether there are more incidents and how the municipality is dealing with them. He asked, among other things, to carry out a risk analysis.

In King’s case, the mayor does not make decisions overnight, he said. “It is a type of dog that is dangerous to people and animals. Moreover, incidents have happened before.”

King has undergone a behavioral investigation and according to the mayor, there is an unacceptably high risk in this case. “We may give weight to the research results of the experts involved in this case.”

According to Van Oosterhout, a lot is already happening in terms of limiting risk. In the first incident, a dog is given a muzzle and a leash. If things go wrong again, a four-legged friend will be confiscated.

The dog is then tested by experts and the mayor blindly follows such advice. “If the dog has seriously abnormal behavior, this means that we sometimes resort to euthanasia.”

According to Van Oosterhout, strict regulations are a necessity. “In the Netherlands there are 150,000 biting incidents per year. We sometimes find the wolf dangerous, but also look at dogs. There are many incidents in Emmen, it is a problem nationally.”

