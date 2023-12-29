Mbala Nzola withdraws from the call for CAN 2024

Striker Mbala Nzola (Fiorentina of Italy) expressed his unavailability to join the National Football Team, aiming for the African Cup of Nations (CAN’2024), to be played from January 13th to February 11th, 2024, in Côte d’Ivoire, informed the Angolan Federation of the sport.

According to a FAF source, the player announced his unavailability, after being called up to join the list of 23 athletes for the continental competition, for which coach Pedro Gonçalves will call another member to fill the vacancy.

With this withdrawal, the current list includes the following 22 players:

Neblú (August 1st), Kadú (Oliveira from Hospital de Portugal) and Dominique (Etoile Corouge from Switzerland)

(Defenses)

Tó Carneiro, Eddie Afonso and Quinito (Petro de Luanda), Jonathan Buatu (Valenciennes from Switzerland), Gaspar (Estrela da Amadora from Portugal), Loide Augusto (Alanyasport Turkey), Nuriu Fortuna (Gent Belgium)

(Mediums)

Fredy (Eyupspor Turkey), Beni (Casa Pia de Portugal), Bruno Paz (Konaysport Turkey), Keliano Manuel (Estrela da Amadora de Portugal), Show (Maccabi Haifa Israel), Estrela (Erzurumsport Turkey)

(Advanced)

Zine (AEK Athens Greece), Mabululu (Al Ittihad Alexandria Egypt), Milson (Maccabi Tel Aviv Israel), Gelson Dala (Al – Wakrah Qatar), Jeremiah (Bela Clermont France) and Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari Italy).

Angola is part of group D, alongside Algeria, its opening opponent (January 15), Mauritania and Burkina Faso.

