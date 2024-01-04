Mbappé remembered Lionel Messi and the time they shared at PSG: “I always know…”

#Mbappé #remembered #Lionel #Messi #time #shared #PSG

Several months have passed since Lionel Messi left PSG. However, although the fans of the Parisian team did not react well to his departure, who referred to Leo in a good way it was nothing less than Kylian Mbappé.

It’s just that, in the last few hours, Donatello He gave statements in which he was full of praise for the Argentine star and where he assured, not only that he misses playing with him, but also that “It was really special” to have had that pleasure.

“You always miss playing with Messi. For a striker like me who likes to go into spaces, with him you go with the security that you can have the ball. It was a luxury that almost only he could give you. Beyond that, playing with Messi was really special.”stated the French attacker in dialogue with Prime Video.

It is worth remembering that Messi y Mbappé They were teammates between August 2021 and June 2023 and, at least on the court, they always demonstrated a good understanding of each other. Furthermore, in the middle there was the confrontation between the Argentine National Team y France in the final of World Cup Qatar 2022.

Mbappé won another title with PSG and spoke about his future

This Wednesday, PSG victory 2-0 a Toulouse with a goal from the former footballer Monaco and conquered the French Super Cup. After the match, the brave seven was consulted about his future and indicated that he still has nothing decided.

“I haven’t made a decision yet. “With the agreement we reached with the president this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all the parties involved and preserve the serenity of the club.”he expressed.

In this regard, he added: “In 2022, I didn’t know my decision until May. If I knew what I wanted to do, I shouldn’t let the decision drag on. It wouldn’t make any sense. Nobody talks about my situation at the club, nobody is interested.”.