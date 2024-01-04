Mbappé remembered Lionel Messi and the time they shared at PSG: “I always know…”

#Mbappé #remembered #Lionel #Messi #time #shared #PSG

Several months have passed since Lionel Messi left PSG. However, although the fans of the Parisian team did not react well to his departure, who referred to Leo in a good way it was nothing less than Kylian Mbappé.

It’s just that, in the last few hours, Donatello He gave statements in which he was full of praise for the Argentine star and where he assured, not only that he misses playing with him, but also that “It was really special” to have had that pleasure.

“You always miss playing with Messi. For a striker like me who likes to go into spaces, with him you go with the security that you can have the ball. It was a luxury that almost only he could give you. Beyond that, playing with Messi was really special.”stated the French attacker in dialogue with Prime Video.

It is worth remembering that Messi y Mbappé They were teammates between August 2021 and June 2023 and, at least on the court, they always demonstrated a good understanding of each other. Furthermore, in the middle there was the confrontation between the Argentine National Team y France in the final of World Cup Qatar 2022.

Mbappé won another title with PSG and spoke about his future

This Wednesday, PSG victory 2-0 a Toulouse with a goal from the former footballer Monaco and conquered the French Super Cup. After the match, the brave seven was consulted about his future and indicated that he still has nothing decided.

Also Read:  Atlanta SIGNED pitcher from Arizona and KBO

“I haven’t made a decision yet. “With the agreement we reached with the president this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all the parties involved and preserve the serenity of the club.”he expressed.

In this regard, he added: “In 2022, I didn’t know my decision until May. If I knew what I wanted to do, I shouldn’t let the decision drag on. It wouldn’t make any sense. Nobody talks about my situation at the club, nobody is interested.”.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Price reduction in January 2024, check the price and specifications of the latest Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone
Price reduction in January 2024, check the price and specifications of the latest Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone
Posted on
Arjen Lubach revives parody of Dido hit after DJs score again with song | Show
Arjen Lubach revives parody of Dido hit after DJs score again with song | Show
Posted on
Spectacle! Girona slaughtered Atlético (Madrid) in a goal fiesta VIDEO
Spectacle! Girona slaughtered Atlético (Madrid) in a goal fiesta VIDEO
Posted on
MPOX virus is spreading rapidly
MPOX virus is spreading rapidly
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News