Mbappé remembered Sala, five years after his death

20 the one, 2024, 10:45 PM ET

Kylian Mbappéfigure of Paris Saint-Germain and world soccer star, remembered Emiliano Sala, five years after his tragic death.

The French star published a black and white photo greeting the Argentine striker, who lost his life on January 21, 2019, with a message that honored him five years after his departure. Sala died in an accident in the English Channel, when he was traveling from France to England to join Cardiff, which was going to pay him 17 million euros for his signing to Nantes.

In the accident, which took place after the man from Santa Fe passed through Nantes to say goodbye to his teammates and collect some personal belongings, the pilot also lost his life. David Ibbotson.

Mbappé had already remembered Emi on other anniversaries of her death, and even contributed money so that the search for the plane could continue privately. The bond between the forwards came from their confrontations in Ligue 1.

Sala is remembered as an idol in Nantes. Getty Images

Sala, who was 28 years old at the time of the accident, began his career at Club San Martín de Progreso and as a young man ended up in French football, where he played for Bordeaux, which loaned him to three other teams. But his emergence came in Nantes, with which he scored 48 goals in 133 gamesbecoming one of the great attackers of the French championship.

On this Saturday, Nantes fans remembered him during the match against Laval, in Ligue 2, which caused the surprise and advanced to the round of 16 of the French Cup. Mbappé, for his part, scored a double in PSG’s win against US Orléans (4-1).

