Mbappe scores twice in PSG win over Metz; his brother Ethan debuts / Day

#Mbappe #scores #PSG #win #Metz #brother #Ethan #debuts #Day

Viktors Machadu Ferreira or Vitinja scored the first goal for the winners in the 49th minute of the match, while Mbappe scored in the 60th and 83rd minutes. Mathieu Idols scored the only goal for the visitors in the 72nd minute.

Mbappe, the striker of the French national team, is the top scorer of the French championship with 18 goals.

Kylian’s younger brother Ethan Mbappe also made his PSG debut in this match. 16-year-old midfielder Ethan Mbappe came on in stoppage time.

PSG’s closest followers “Nice” and “Monaco” also won on Wednesday.

Thanks to two goals by Terem Moffi, the Nice team beat “Lens” at home 2:0 (0:0), but “Monaco” played against “Toulouse” and won 2:1 (2:1).

Frank Magri took the lead in the fifth minute of the game for the Toulouse club, but Wissam ben Yedder scored both goals for the visitors before the break.

Meanwhile, the most convincing victory was celebrated by “Brest” on Wednesday, which defeated “Lorient” football players 4:0 (4:0) at home.

Kamori Dumbia scored all four goals for the home team in the first half. The 20-year-old striker of the Mali national team had scored one goal in the French championship this season until this match.

In the overall standings of the championship, PSG is the leader with 42 points in 17 games, “Nice” is second with 35 points, “Monaco” follows with 33 points, and “Brest” completes the top four with 31 points.

Also Read:  Alianza Lima 2024 signings LIVE: arrivals, departures, rumors and blue and white departures TODAY

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a record win – Ndoye match winner against Inter
Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a record win – Ndoye match winner against Inter
Posted on
Texel restaurant owner (39) can no longer eat due to a rare stomach disease
Texel restaurant owner (39) can no longer eat due to a rare stomach disease
Posted on
Tasting of great wines: A Vaudois Merlot in front of big names
Tasting of great wines: A Vaudois Merlot in front of big names
Posted on
The Minister of Culture violated the constitution
The Minister of Culture violated the constitution
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News