Mbappe scores twice in PSG win over Metz; his brother Ethan debuts / Day

#Mbappe #scores #PSG #win #Metz #brother #Ethan #debuts #Day

Viktors Machadu Ferreira or Vitinja scored the first goal for the winners in the 49th minute of the match, while Mbappe scored in the 60th and 83rd minutes. Mathieu Idols scored the only goal for the visitors in the 72nd minute.

Mbappe, the striker of the French national team, is the top scorer of the French championship with 18 goals.

Kylian’s younger brother Ethan Mbappe also made his PSG debut in this match. 16-year-old midfielder Ethan Mbappe came on in stoppage time.

PSG’s closest followers “Nice” and “Monaco” also won on Wednesday.

Thanks to two goals by Terem Moffi, the Nice team beat “Lens” at home 2:0 (0:0), but “Monaco” played against “Toulouse” and won 2:1 (2:1).

Frank Magri took the lead in the fifth minute of the game for the Toulouse club, but Wissam ben Yedder scored both goals for the visitors before the break.

Meanwhile, the most convincing victory was celebrated by “Brest” on Wednesday, which defeated “Lorient” football players 4:0 (4:0) at home.

Kamori Dumbia scored all four goals for the home team in the first half. The 20-year-old striker of the Mali national team had scored one goal in the French championship this season until this match.

In the overall standings of the championship, PSG is the leader with 42 points in 17 games, “Nice” is second with 35 points, “Monaco” follows with 33 points, and “Brest” completes the top four with 31 points.