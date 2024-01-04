Mbappé’s nostalgia for Messi’s absence

#Mbappés #nostalgia #Messis #absence

Mbappé He won a new title with PSG. This time, as had happened in the last two campaigns, Leo Messi was not on the field with himwho left the club last summer heading to the Inter Miami. After lifting the Champions Trophy, the equivalent of the French Super Cupthe French star was questioned about the Argentine’s absence.

Mbappé: “I have not made a decision about my future… but all parties are protected”

“You always miss playing with Messi”, he stated into the microphone on Amazon Prive Video. Kylian explained what it is like and what it means to have Leo on the field next to him, especially for a player with his characteristics.

For a forward like me, who likes to devour spaces, with Messi you go out on the field with the certainty that you are going to have the ball Mbappé

“For a striker like me, who likes to devour spaces, with him you go out on the field with the certainty that you are going to have the ball. It was a luxury that almost only he can give you.“, stated the PSG attacker and finished: “Beyond that, playing with Messi has been special”.

They were both together at PSG from August 2021 to June 2023. They agreed on green in a total of 67 meetings. Messi scored 14 goals after a pass from Mbappé and He attended Kylian 20 times.

The future

To Mbappé, who since January 1 can negotiate with any club, They also questioned him about his future. Contract with PSG ends June 30but he assured that he is still not clear what is going to happen.

“I haven’t made my decision yet. I haven’t chosen. With the agreement I made with the president this summer, whatever my decision is, we managed to protect all parties, preserve the serenity of the club for the challenges to come what is the important. The rest is secondary,” said Kylian.