McDonald’s, as big as an amusement park, offers spaghetti, steaks and pizza

We all know why we stop at McDonald’s – we’re there because we’ve put our conscience to sleep and decided to eat a bad burger and fries and then think about it.

Well, in this chain restaurant, however, visitors often enter not to satisfy their appetite for high-calorie fast food, but to explore, take pictures for social networks and prove that they have been to this unusual place.

The reason?

This is the largest McDonald’s in the world and has an area of ​​1,800 square meters.

Located in Orlando, Florida, it’s as much a magnet for the hungry as it is for influencers and like-hungry users.

Photo: iStock

In appearance, the facade of the building is more reminiscent of a mall or a small amusement park, lined with glass and cheerful colors.

Inside there is a huge children’s corner for the youngest visitors, as well as a corner with games such as air hockey, billiards and darts. The games that the establishment offers are over 100 and customers get a discount if they pay for more games to go through.

In the back there is also a spacious and lush garden with tables and benches. Most impressive, however, is the menu of the largest McDonald’s in the world. It is far from limited to burgers, fries, apple pie and ice cream.

Among the offerings are pizza, steaks and a full gourmet menu.

As we see in the video by a TikToker named Zayla, visitors can choose from several standard pizzas or choose what goes on top of their pizza. The steak is prepared in the style of Philadelphia cuisine.

The gourmet menu has pasta, focaccia, omelette and special designer cakes.

Also available are Belgian Waffles, French Ham and Cheese Sandwich, New York Cheesecake and more. As Zayla and a number of other influencers point out, unlike other chain restaurants, this one serves its food on china plates and with cutlery.

Most customers who have recorded their experience say that the meals are great.

There are also complaints that service is too slow due to the influx of visitors.

And some of the commenters wittily joke that they finally see a McDonald’s in which the ice cream machine works continuously and without fail.

