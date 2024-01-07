McDonald’s Boss Complains of Sluggish Business Due to Boycott of Pro-Israel Products

#McDonalds #Boss #Complains #Sluggish #Business #Due #Boycott #ProIsrael #Products

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski stated that several markets in the Middle East and outside the region experienced business impacts due to calls for a boycott of pro-Israel products. The company is accused of having financial ties to Israel.

Kempczinski said there is misinformation that is considered baseless around McDonald’s. Ultimately the impact was disappointing on business.

“In every country where we operate, including Muslim countries, McDonald’s is proudly represented by local owner-operators who work tirelessly to serve and support their communities while employing thousands of their citizens,” said Kempczinski, quoted by , Sunday (7/1 /2024).

In October 2023, McDonald’s Israel said on its social media accounts that it had provided thousands of free meals to Israel Defense Forces personnel.

This was later rejected by McDonald’s franchises in several Muslim countries. Several Western brands felt the impact of the boycotts in Egypt and Jordan which are now also occurring in several countries outside the Arab region, including Malaysia, where the majority of the population is Muslim.

As of 2022, McDonald’s franchises and operates approximately 40,275 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The fast food chain reported total annual revenue of US$ 23.18 billion that year.

