McDonald’s Boss Complains of Sluggish Business Due to Boycott of Pro-Israel Products

#McDonalds #Boss #Complains #Sluggish #Business #Due #Boycott #ProIsrael #Products

Jakarta

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski stated that several markets in the Middle East and outside the region experienced business impacts due to calls for a boycott of pro-Israel products. The company is accused of having financial ties to Israel.

Kempczinski said there is misinformation that is considered baseless around McDonald’s. Ultimately the impact was disappointing on business.

“In every country where we operate, including Muslim countries, McDonald’s is proudly represented by local owner-operators who work tirelessly to serve and support their communities while employing thousands of their citizens,” said Kempczinski, quoted by , Sunday (7/1 /2024).

In October 2023, McDonald’s Israel said on its social media accounts that it had provided thousands of free meals to Israel Defense Forces personnel.

This was later rejected by McDonald’s franchises in several Muslim countries. Several Western brands felt the impact of the boycotts in Egypt and Jordan which are now also occurring in several countries outside the Arab region, including Malaysia, where the majority of the population is Muslim.

As of 2022, McDonald’s franchises and operates approximately 40,275 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The fast food chain reported total annual revenue of US$ 23.18 billion that year.

Apart from McDonald’s, several brands that

(aid/rrd)

Also Read:  ECOWAS: Patrice Talon tasked with renewing dialogue with countries in transition

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Inventing a new mechanism that accelerates the delivery of Alzheimer’s medications to the brain
Inventing a new mechanism that accelerates the delivery of Alzheimer’s medications to the brain
Posted on
Chika’s timekeeper for 2024. Pay attention when you don’t need to plan essential activities!
Chika’s timekeeper for 2024. Pay attention when you don’t need to plan essential activities!
Posted on
McDonald’s Boss Complains of Sluggish Business Due to Boycott of Pro-Israel Products
McDonald’s Boss Complains of Sluggish Business Due to Boycott of Pro-Israel Products
Posted on
FAA: ‘All Boeing-737 Max 9 aircraft must be inspected’ | Abroad
FAA: ‘All Boeing-737 Max 9 aircraft must be inspected’ | Abroad
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News