McDonald’s wants to open a record number of new branches in Slovakia. Burger King and KFC also want new branches

Monterock International has received permission to operate Five Guys restaurants in Central and Eastern Europe. This also applies to the Slovak market.

Fast food chains plan to strengthen their position in Slovakia this year. McDonald’s absolutely dominates our sales, but also the number of establishments. He confirms that he looks at the local market differently and wants to come to locations that he did not even consider in the past.

The competitor Burger King also wants to grow, which also wants to open more restaurants. Only at the end of last year, another big player confirmed that he would like to fight for Slovak customers.

McDonald’s: Stronger expansion awaits us

In total, McDonald’s has 43 establishments in Slovakia, and about a third of them are located in the capital. McDonald’s profit increased by almost two million in 2022 and reached a record value of 10.17 million euros. This is a high amount with revenues of 55.56 million euros. The financial results for last year are not yet known.