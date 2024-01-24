McDonald’s wants to open a record number of new branches in Slovakia. Burger King and KFC also want new branches

#McDonalds #open #record #number #branches #Slovakia #Burger #King #KFC #branches

Monterock International has received permission to operate Five Guys restaurants in Central and Eastern Europe. This also applies to the Slovak market.

Fast food chains plan to strengthen their position in Slovakia this year. McDonald’s absolutely dominates our sales, but also the number of establishments. He confirms that he looks at the local market differently and wants to come to locations that he did not even consider in the past.

The competitor Burger King also wants to grow, which also wants to open more restaurants. Only at the end of last year, another big player confirmed that he would like to fight for Slovak customers.

McDonald’s: Stronger expansion awaits us

In total, McDonald’s has 43 establishments in Slovakia, and about a third of them are located in the capital. McDonald’s profit increased by almost two million in 2022 and reached a record value of 10.17 million euros. This is a high amount with revenues of 55.56 million euros. The financial results for last year are not yet known.

Also Read:  Number of Luxembourgish Brazilians could double

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Almost one in four consumers canceled streaming subscriptions in a year
Almost one in four consumers canceled streaming subscriptions in a year
Posted on
Hackers Can Use Cell Phones to Spy on Someone
Hackers Can Use Cell Phones to Spy on Someone
Posted on
Escape from Lantin: searches around the prison were abandoned Tuesday evening
Escape from Lantin: searches around the prison were abandoned Tuesday evening
Posted on
Son Cher does not want his mother to become his administrator | Backbiting
Son Cher does not want his mother to become his administrator | Backbiting
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News