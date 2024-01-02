McDonald’s Zwolle double murder shooter appeals against thirty-year prison sentence | Domestic

Jan 02, 2024 at 2:12 pm

Veysel Ü., the man who was convicted two weeks ago for the murder of two brothers in a packed McDonald’s restaurant in Zwolle, is appealing. The Overijssel court confirmed this after reporting from RTV East.

The 34-year-old Ü. shot dead brothers Ali (57) and Hüseyin (62) Torunlar in a McDonald’s branch in Zwolle-Noord on March 30, 2022. The three had a conversation in the restaurant about a conflict surrounding the investment of hundreds of thousands in Turkish real estate.

YOU. was sentenced to thirty years in prison. The man previously said he shot on impulse. According to the court, there was no evidence that there were high emotions during the conversation in the restaurant.

CCTV footage showed that Ü. walked away during the conversation to order coffee and tea. A minute and twenty seconds later he was back at the table. He did not sit down anymore, but shot directly at the brothers.

It is not yet known when the appeal will be filed.

Image: ANP

