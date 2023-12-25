McGregor furious at UFC: I’m still waiting, but my patience is wearing thin

#McGregor #furious #UFC #waiting #patience #wearing #thin

Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts (MMA) specialist Conor McGregor (22-6) criticized the UFC organization for its inaction regarding his return to the Octagon in an interview with “talkSPORT”.

This past weekend, Saudi Arabia hosted an epic night of boxing fights, with boxers such as Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in action. McGregor also attended the event in person. The flamboyant Irish MMA fighter fought his last fight in the summer of 2021, when he broke his leg in a duel against Dustin Poirier and suffered an automatic loss. In total, McGregor has suffered three defeats in his last four fights.

Since then, McGregor’s return to the UFC has been unclear. The American Michael Chandler has been mentioned as the main candidate for the fight against McGregor, but the situation was complicated by the fact that McGregor underwent surgery after the loss to Poirier and the Irish fighter withdrew himself from the doping control panel. McGregor did not return to the list until October, and according to the UFC’s doping control rules, athletes must undergo six months of testing before they can fight again.

McGregor, however, blamed the UFC for this situation, stating that the organization did not come to him to take care of a specific moment of return. “I still have a lot to offer. Here in Saudi Arabia everyone is talking about [manu iespējamo] fight against Manny [Pakjao] in boxing but there’s nothing going on in the UFC…Give me something!” insisted McGregor.

“I was supposed to return last April, then in December, but now already in April next year – in the history of wrestling, no one has treated anyone like that! The kind of money that I have brought into this sport – more fights can be sold with me than with all the other wrestlers combined,” McGregor was sure. “What I’ve gone through helping the UFC, they should be able to handle, right? I am still waiting, but my patience is wearing thin.”