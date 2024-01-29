Measles cases in Europe are growing alarmingly

#Measles #cases #Europe #growing #alarmingly

In 2023, European cases of measles were 30 times higher than in 2022. WHO raises the alarm: getting vaccinated is essential.



Europe is grappling with a silent surge in measles cases. Between January and October 2023, there were more than 30,000 incidents of this infectious disease reported in 40 of the 53 countries in the WHO European Region, a more than 30-fold increase compared to 941 cases in 2022. Infections have increased in recent months , a trend which according to the World Health Organization is destined to worsen and which is linked to a decline in pediatric vaccinations.

Not a simple rash. In 2023, two in 5 cases of measles involved children aged 1 to 4 years, and one in 5 cases involved adults aged 20 years or older. But from January to October, 20,918 cases of hospital admissions for measles complications were also reported, and 5 measles-related deaths were reported in two countries.

Measles is an infectious disease that initially causes cold symptoms, followed by fever and a skin rash, but in some cases (especially in newborns, malnourished or immunocompromised people) it can be associated with bacterial super infections, with diarrhea, pneumonia, ear infections , encephalitis. In fact, measles erodes immune memory and leaves one vulnerable to other infectious agents. Although these complications are relatively rare, measles is still responsible for between 30 and 100 deaths per 100,000 people affected. [dati Epicentro-ISS].

Covid’s hand. Almost a third of the cases reported by the WHO occurred in Kazakhstan, a bridge country between Europe and Asia but included in the organisation’s European Region. This occurred primarily due to a sharp reduction in childhood vaccinations between 2020 and 2022. The CoViD-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the regularity of vaccination campaigns, and the result has been an increase in children who are half-vaccinated (two vaccines are needed to be immunized against measles) or unvaccinated. In all, 1.8 million children in Europe were expected to miss one or both measles vaccinations between 2020 and 2022.

Very good at infecting. The resumption of international movement and travel has led to a new increase in the risk of transmission of the measles virus (of the genus morbillivirus), which spreads easily in unvaccinated communities. The infection is among the most contagious: the virus can remain suspended in the air for up to 2 hours and if a person is infected, 90% of those around them will end up getting sick as well.

Make a barrier together. The vaccine exists in the form of a vaccine complex against measles, mumps and rubella (MPR), with a dose to be administered before the 24th month of life, preferably at the 12th-15th month, and a booster at 5-6 years or 11-12 years.

Two doses of the vaccine offer 97% protection from infection, and just one dose already 93%. In order for the spread of the measles virus to be stopped in its tracks, at least 95% of the population must be immunized: this is the dividing line that must not be crossed to guarantee herd immunity. In Europe, the percentage of people who have received the first dose of the vaccine fell from 96% in 2019 to 93% in 2022.