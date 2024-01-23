Measles cases in Europe were 30 times more numerous in 2023 than in 2022

#Measles #cases #Europe #times #numerous

Health

The resurgence of this highly contagious viral disease is attributed to a drop in vaccination coverage during the Covid years.

Published on 01/23/2024 4:32 p.m. Updated on 01/23/2024 4:42 p.m.

Reading time: 1 min The measles vaccine is administered to a little girl, in Podgorica (Montenegro), February 16, 2020. (SAVO PRELEVIC / AFP)

A rise that makes you dizzy. There were 30 times more cases of measles recorded in Europe between January and October 2023 than in 2022, the European branch of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday January 23.

“Between January and October 2023, more than 30 000 cases of measles have been reported by 40 of the 53 member states in the region”, which extends to Central Asia, said the UN body. In 2022, 941 cases had been reported. Kazakhstan and Russia are the most affected countries, with more than 10,000 cases each. With 183 cases, the United Kingdom is the country in Western Europe where the resurgence of the disease, considered to be eliminated in 2021, is the most obvious.

Five deaths and 21 hospitalizations

“We have seen in the region not only a 30-fold increase in measles cases, but also almost 21 000 hospitalizations and five deaths linked to measles. It’s worrying”said WHO regional director Hans Kluge. “Urgent vaccination efforts are needed to stop transmission and prevent spread.”

The resurgence of this highly contagious viral disease, which can cause fatal complications and is spread through the air, is attributed to a drop in vaccination coverage during the Covid years. According to the WHO, which is calling for intensified campaigns to raise awareness among unvaccinated communities, more than 1.8 million infants in the region have not been vaccinated against measles between 2020 and 2022.

