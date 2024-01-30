Measles, Covid-19, flu… Experts announced the contagious period of diseases

#Measles #Covid19 #flu #Experts #announced #contagious #period #diseases

Sitting next to someone with a severe cough on a crowded plane or train, hearing that the friend you sat with last night tested positive for Covid-19 the next day, or listening to your child’s schoolmate vomiting in class, you may wonder when you too will get sick.

But not all infections spread as easily as others. This depends on the interaction of factors such as how robust the infected person’s immune system is and the incubation period, the number of days it takes for symptoms to appear after someone is infected.

Professor Sheena Cruickshank, an immunologist at the University of Manchester, adds that genetic factors may also play a role in whether you contract the infection and develop symptoms.

“In studies where people are exposed to common viruses such as the common cold under laboratory conditions, some people do not catch the viruses, while others become seriously ill,” Cruickshank said. “It depends on how efficient your immune system is and our genetics.” says.

So, do you know which disease will be contagious and for how long? Experts in the field explained how you can protect yourself from the most common infections.

KIZAMIK

Caused by a virus called morbillivirus, measles is very contagious and causes initial flu-like symptoms followed by a red, splotchy rash on the skin.

Spreadability: The R rate (how contagious a person is based on the average number of secondary infections caused) is 15 to 20.

Incubation Period: Seven to 18 days.

Infectious Period: You can shed the virus and infect others from four days before the red spots appear until four days after the spots appear.

Dr Peters, a consultant critical care paediatrician at the Royal London Hospital and the private HCA The Portland Women’s and Children’s Hospital in London. Samira Neshat says measles can be a frightening disease unless you’re vaccinated or immune, because up to 30 percent of people can develop complications such as severe diarrhea and middle ear infection, and more serious complications such as brain infection.

COLD AND FLU

There are four main types of these extremely common diseases (A, B, C and D). Seasonal flu is caused by strains A and B, which mutate each year.

Spreadability: The R ratio for both is 1 to 2 but can vary. Cold and flu viruses spread easily, and you’ll likely catch more colds than any other illness in your lifetime.

Incubation period: 12 hours to three days after being infected with either type of infection.

Infectious Period: Up to 14 days after the onset of symptoms, or even 1-2 days before. You are most contagious in the first three days when symptoms begin, then gradually decrease as your immune system response kicks in.

NOROVIRUS

This virus causes vomiting and diarrhea and is highly contagious. It can spread rapidly in homes, hospital wards, nursing homes and schools.

Spreadability: The R rate is 1.1 to 7.2.

Incubation period: 12 to 48 hours.

Infectious Period: Experts says you’re still contagious for 48 hours after your symptoms stop, but some studies suggest you can still spread the virus a few weeks later.

COVID-19

The infectious disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus can attach to cells throughout the body, causing a wide range of symptoms, from persistent cough and shortness of breath to intestinal problems such as diarrhea and vomiting.

Spreadability: The R rate is 1.9 to 3.9.

Incubation period: 2 to 14 days. “People now seem to develop symptoms much more quickly, within two days in some cases,” says Professor Eccles, emeritus professor at the Cold Center at Cardiff University.

Infectious Period: This varies depending on the nature and amount of immunity you have (for example, due to vaccination or previous infection). Some people are no longer contagious after five days, but others may be contagious for up to ten days, according to government agencies.

whooping cough

The disease, caused by a bacterium called Bordetella pertussis, affects the lungs and respiratory tract, causing a cough that can last up to ten weeks.

Spreadability: The R rate is 15 to 17.

Incubation period: 5 to 10 days.

Infectious Period: After the incubation period, cold-like symptoms begin. After two weeks, these may worsen into coughing fits.