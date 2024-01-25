Measles is on the rise in Europe: how can we explain it and is Belgium at risk of an epidemic?

#Measles #rise #Europe #explain #Belgium #risk #epidemic

Measles is on the rise worldwide. Last year, 30,000 cases were recorded in Europe. This is 30 times more than in 2022. In Belgium, the number of cases is fortunately very limited: 2 cases in Wallonia in 2022 and 15 in 2013, according to the office of Walloon Minister of Health Christie Morreale.

However, no country is safe from this extremely contagious disease, caused by a virus that spreads very easily. “It is estimated that when a person has measles, they can be able to contaminate 18 people. And in addition, we contaminate 4 days before having symptoms and 4 days after”warns Christie Morreale, Walloon Minister of Health.

The vaccine, the only possible treatment

How to explain this boom in cases around the world? By the Covid pandemic. It led to a decline in vigilance and a decline in vaccination. However, vaccination is “the only protection we have”insists Sabine Jespers, pediatrician at Namur University Hospital. “As it is a viral disease, we have no treatment. The only treatment against measles is prevention and therefore vaccination”she says.

Areas with low vaccination coverage encourage the circulation of the virus, which increases the likelihood of epidemics and puts all unvaccinated children at risk. International travel and the lifting of health measures increase the risk of spread. Here, vaccination coverage is very good for the first dose. But what poses a problem are the vaccine boosters. Because without a booster dose, we increase the risks of contamination.

“This is a point of attention, because measles is both very contagious and it can lead to complications, mainly pneumonia. So, it is better to prevent, to be vaccinated. Because vaccination is extremely effective against measles If people today think that they are not vaccinated, they can go and get their booster shot or check that the vaccination card has included both vaccinations for children.”details the Walloon Minister of Health.

A fatal but resolved disease in our country

Measles can be spread when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can lead to serious illness, complications or death. Measles can affect anyone, but it is most common in children. The virus infects the respiratory system and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and rash all over the body.

In 2020, the World Health Organization declared measles resolved in our country. From 480 cases in 2019, we increased to 48 cases in 2020, 7 in 2021 and 8 in 2022, according to Sciensano. Belgium is therefore not at risk of the epidemic.

