Measles situation “dramatic and worrying” – “Austria must be ashamed”

According to the WHO, the number of measles cases in 2023 was already higher than the previous year. Why some nations can’t get the virus under control.

Munich – The Measles Protection Act has been in force in Germany since March 2020. This stipulates that all children from the age of one when they enter kindergarten or school must have the measles vaccinations recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO). The Federal Constitutional Court rejected parents’ complaints.

Although measles can be eradicated through high vaccination coverage, vaccination gaps remain large in some European countries and globally. In Austria, vaccination experts call the rapid increase in new measles cases “worrying”. An increasing number of measles infections have also been detected in Central England in recent months.

Infection: This is how measles occurs

Measles is a highly contagious droplet infection that is often underestimated. It occurs worldwide and leads to infection after just a short contact with sick people. According to data from Masernschutz.de “The highest risk of infection occurs in the initial phase of the disease”. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the incubation period is between seven and 14 days until the first symptoms appear.

Measles disease usually has the following typical symptoms:

Fever, cough, runny nose, headache and inflammation of the conjunctiva.

Accompanied by a rash on the oral mucosa (Koplik spots)

After the symptoms mentioned appear, the fever continues to rise and the typical measles rash with itching develops, starting on the head.

Scaling of the skin as symptoms subside.

Diarrhea, middle ear infections and pneumonia can also occur as complications.

An infection causes a temporary immune deficiency that can last months to possibly years. There is a specific therapy to treat measles infection RKI not. Symptoms of illness such as fever or pain can be alleviated with medication. Bacterial subsequent infections with antibiotics.

Introduction of measles: According to the WHO, all countries must continue to be vigilant

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cases of measles have been reported in 17 European countries since the beginning of 2023. By the end of February, the number of cases was already higher than the previous year. According to experts, the virus infection is repeatedly introduced due to vaccination gaps.

“All countries, including those that have proven to have eliminated endemic transmission of measles, must remain vigilant about the possible introduction and spread of this highly contagious disease,” said Dr. Jose Hagan, Head of the Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program at WHO/Europe. According to the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (vfa), herd immunity only takes effect with a vaccination rate of 95 percent.

Rising measles cases in Austria: “This is dramatic and worrying”

According to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), a total of 192 confirmed cases of measles have been reported through the epidemiological reporting system (EMS) since 2023. This puts the country in second place in Europe after Romania in terms of infection rate, writes Heute.at.

“This is dramatic and worrying. Austria really has to be ashamed here,” the news portal quotes Rudolf Schmitzberger, Viennese pediatrician and head of the ÖÄK department for vaccination matters. After all, in a huge country like the USA, measles has almost been eradicated. “This is very worrying for us, a relatively small country, especially because it is a disease that could easily be eradicated through a vaccination,” Schmitzberger continued.

Austria: Measles outbreak due to low vaccination rate

As the Austrian medical newspaper reports, according to Prof. Ursula Wiedermann-Schmidt, head of the Center for Pathophysiology, Infectiology and Immunology at the Medical University of Vienna, the situation “was not optimal in the pre-Corona period”. “Lockdowns and restrictions on public life have meant that necessary vaccinations against other vaccine-preventable diseases have not been taken up,” said the expert.

“We have an insufficient vaccination rate among children and not enough attention to the vaccination gaps in the adult population.” According to the expert, the increased skepticism of many people about vaccinations is another problem as a result of the pandemic. The proportion of people who have a negative attitude towards vaccination is now around 20 percent. “You have to work intensively on this and build trust again,” it continues. There are many reasons why people refuse vaccinations. (vw)