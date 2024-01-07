Measures for more effective preparedness and supply planning announced at Folk och Försvar

#Measures #effective #preparedness #supply #planning #announced #Folk #och #Försvar

During the Folk and Defense annual conference in Sälen, Minister for Civil Defence, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, presented two tasks that will strengthen society’s resilience. The first relates to the Swedish Agency for Community Security and Preparedness (MSB), which is to strengthen support for civilian actors’ planning in order to be able to transition to a war organization during heightened preparedness. The second assignment, which involves MSB and the National Board of Health and Welfare, aims to carry out a supply analysis regarding the need for and access to health care products that are needed for good care to be provided even during high alert and extreme war.

In the event of heightened preparedness and ultimately war, important social functions and supply of goods will need to be maintained in an efficient manner. The government is therefore working to prepare and plan in the best possible way for scenarios where high alert or extreme war prevails.

Planning for war organization

The government intends to give MSB the task of strengthening support to the civilian actors responsible for socially important activities for their work in preparing their war organization. MSB must also develop the forms for how the support is given to various actors.

In the event of heightened preparedness and war, society needs to be able to quickly adjust to war conditions, carry out a national gathering of forces and mobilize resources that benefit defense efforts. A transition to war organization means that socially important activities are changed from peacetime conditions to activities that must be carried out at high alert.

According to the mission, MSB is to develop the support that already exists with a focus on the parts that deal with the analysis and considerations that need to be made when a war organization is developed.

No later than March 1, 2024, MSB must report what measures the authority has taken and what further measures are planned to strengthen the support.

Supply readiness

One of the cornerstones of a resilient civil defense is a robust supply readiness, and there the time aspect is central. Long-term planning must be ensured, in parallel with priorities to rapidly build capacity and strengthen community resilience.

It is important that there is aggregated and up-to-date knowledge of how Sweden’s ability to provide supplies looks, among other things, with regard to goods and services that are necessary for the survival of the population.

The government therefore intends to commission MSB and the National Board of Health and Welfare to carry out a supply analysis regarding society’s need for and access to healthcare products that are needed for good care to be provided.

The authorities must jointly produce a model for supply analysis that can also serve as a basis for corresponding work within other preparedness sectors. The model should thereby be able to be used in several areas to provide an overall picture of Sweden’s security of supply.

The assignment, which must be reported no later than December 12, 2024, will also enable MSB to identify, together with other authorities, the possibility of starting a corresponding work within other preparedness sectors.