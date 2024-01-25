Measures taken for recovery

The revival of the tourism sector is starting to gain momentum.

Colossal projects still await the tourism sector to really see its recovery. Maintaining stability, among other things, is among this year’s challenges.

An increasingly intense activity, challenges waiting around the corner. The aerial ballet in the tourism sector is gradually regaining its intensity.

Indeed, the recovery of this sector of activity is confirmed but does not mask the challenges faced by operators and tourism in general for the country. This year will mark a new boost for tourism. Indeed, the sector’s regulatory authorities plan to “exceed the 2019 threshold in terms of tourist arrivals”, which is 350,000 tourists. The fact is that currently, the Big Island seems to be showing remarkable performances, certainly, but which are still far from meeting expectations in terms of the recovery of the tourism sector. “In Madagascar, the number of tourist arrivals in 2023 reached 65%, or 222,848 tourists. We were able to get closer to the number of tourist arrivals in 2019, which was 350,000 tourists,” says Lova Ratovomalala, executive director of the CTM.

The challenges awaiting the Big Island to make the recovery effective are still numerous if we rely on the estimates provided by the authorities. The first challenge comes down to maintaining stability.

On the right track

Like other economic operators, tourism stakeholders are also asking for stability to be able to operate in peace and continue on the momentum already achieved so far. “Tourism sector operators need stability. Certain political or economic situations can be vectors of disruption for tourism. The efforts to promote the destination already undertaken by the responsible authorities could in fact be annihilated if stability is not maintained,” confides Jonah Ramampionona, chairman of the board of directors of the National Tourism Organization (ONTM).

Beyond recovery, the Malagasy tourism sector is also aiming for long-term objectives, including improving air connectivity to facilitate the transportation of travelers and further promote the country. “Tourism operators are already working on promoting the destination. For its part, the efforts made by the State to improve air transport offers are already a good thing because it also promotes the image of the Madagascar destination,” underlines Jonah Ramampionona.

Internationally, the recovery appears to be on the right track. According to the World Tourism Organization barometer, international tourism reached, at the end of last year, 88% of its level before the global health crisis in 2019, or 1.3 billion international arrivals. And he adds that “When the image of the country is good, all sectors of activity benefit”. New customer niches have been prospected and exploited in 2023. Nearly twenty international magazines have devoted numerous pages to Madagascar, if we refer to a report from the Ministry of Tourism.

Itamara Randriamamonjy