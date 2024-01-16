Meat with salmonella reached the shops. The chain is pulling it from sale

#Meat #salmonella #reached #shops #chain #pulling #sale

Two retail chains must immediately withdraw from sale poultry meat from abroad, which has a shelf life of 30 September 2025. According to the food inspection, the product may contain salmonella bacteria.

The Kaufland chain has to recall frozen skin-on and bone-in goose breasts. Laboratory tests have shown that the product may contain salmonella bacteria. The State Agricultural and Trade Inspection (SZPI) drew attention to meat that comes from Hungary on Tuesday.

It is a goose breast with skin and bone, deep frozen, the package is marked with a veterinary oval: HU332EK, minimum durability date: 30.09.2025, manufacturer: TRANZIT-FOOD KFT, H4362 NYÍRGELSE, DEBRECENI UT 1, Hungary, country of origin: Hungary.

Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of the pathogenic serotype of Salmonella Agona and Samonella Newport bacteria in the said batch. Food is harmful to health. The inspectors took the sample at the company’s premises Kaufland Czech Republic, vos

Defective meat from Hungary | Source: SZPI

Inspectors also discovered dangerous meat in other retail chains. VALDOR meat packaging may contain salmonella: Duck without giblets, cooked, chilled, quality class A, marked with a veterinary oval: HU 110 EK, batch: L 210090103, expiration date: 21/10/2023, manufacturer: Hungerit Zrt. H-6600 Szentes, Attila út 2, Hungary, country of origin: Hungary.

Laboratory analysis also confirmed the presence of the pathogenic serotype of Salmonella Anatum bacteria in the aforementioned batch of food. Food is harmful to health. SZPI inspectors took the sample at the company’s premises Albert Czech Republic, Ltd

Defective meat from Hungary | Source: SZPI

Also Read:  Intense cold air, the number of midwinter days is the highest this season, and it's as cold as midwinter in many places (Weather Forecaster, Chief Nikki, December 23, 2023) - Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

​The Food Inspection Agency strongly advises consumers who have these batches at home not to consume them. It ordered retail chains to recall these products.

The man was supposed to leave without paying with 200 kilos of meat. The trolley barely tightened (12/2023):

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Want to Move Abroad? These are the 10 Best Countries for Expats 2024
Want to Move Abroad? These are the 10 Best Countries for Expats 2024
Posted on
Plasterk after Timmermans complaint: ‘Just keep me on assignment’ | Domestic
Plasterk after Timmermans complaint: ‘Just keep me on assignment’ | Domestic
Posted on
Intel has a bunch of new processors. Even in 2024, he wants to dazzle with a dual core – Živě.cz
Intel has a bunch of new processors. Even in 2024, he wants to dazzle with a dual core – Živě.cz
Posted on
A newborn was found without signs of life in one of the municipalities of the Malacca district— News
A newborn was found without signs of life in one of the municipalities of the Malacca district— News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News