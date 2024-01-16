Meat with salmonella reached the shops. The chain is pulling it from sale

#Meat #salmonella #reached #shops #chain #pulling #sale

Two retail chains must immediately withdraw from sale poultry meat from abroad, which has a shelf life of 30 September 2025. According to the food inspection, the product may contain salmonella bacteria.

The Kaufland chain has to recall frozen skin-on and bone-in goose breasts. Laboratory tests have shown that the product may contain salmonella bacteria. The State Agricultural and Trade Inspection (SZPI) drew attention to meat that comes from Hungary on Tuesday.

It is a goose breast with skin and bone, deep frozen, the package is marked with a veterinary oval: HU332EK, minimum durability date: 30.09.2025, manufacturer: TRANZIT-FOOD KFT, H4362 NYÍRGELSE, DEBRECENI UT 1, Hungary, country of origin: Hungary.

Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of the pathogenic serotype of Salmonella Agona and Samonella Newport bacteria in the said batch. Food is harmful to health. The inspectors took the sample at the company’s premises Kaufland Czech Republic, vos

Inspectors also discovered dangerous meat in other retail chains. VALDOR meat packaging may contain salmonella: Duck without giblets, cooked, chilled, quality class A, marked with a veterinary oval: HU 110 EK, batch: L 210090103, expiration date: 21/10/2023, manufacturer: Hungerit Zrt. H-6600 Szentes, Attila út 2, Hungary, country of origin: Hungary.

Laboratory analysis also confirmed the presence of the pathogenic serotype of Salmonella Anatum bacteria in the aforementioned batch of food. Food is harmful to health. SZPI inspectors took the sample at the company’s premises Albert Czech Republic, Ltd

​The Food Inspection Agency strongly advises consumers who have these batches at home not to consume them. It ordered retail chains to recall these products.

