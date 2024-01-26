Media coverage of the meeting on the outskirts of Moscow: something unusual

#Media #coverage #meeting #outskirts #Moscow #unusual

The women want them to come home. “When will it be judged that our men have done their duty?” Maria asks. – When he comes back without arms and legs? When you won’t be able to do anything on your own because you will be turned into a vegetable? Or wait until they send them home in zinc coffins?’

These women met on social networks and founded the group “Kelias namo”. Their opinions about the war differ. Some even support it. Others are skeptical of the Kremlin’s “special military operation,” as Russia calls its war against Ukraine. However, they are united by the belief that the mobilized men have conquered enough and should return home to their families.

True, the country’s government does not support such an opinion. Criticizing things related to the war in Russia is risky. Many women choose their words very carefully. They know that the country has passed new laws to punish dissidents. Instead, their disappointment is obvious. “After all, we trusted our government,” said Antonina. “But should we trust her now?” I don’t trust anyone.”

According to the BBC, members of the group recently met to share their stories with local councilor Boris Nadezhdin. He has criticized the war in Ukraine since its beginning. Interestingly, B. Nadezhdin is one of the few critics of the government whose speeches are still broadcast on national television after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He even makes occasional appearances on talk shows. The politician is currently planning to participate in the Russian presidential election. According to him, the war reduced V. Putin’s popularity.

“V. Putin was very popular in Russia because after the turbulent 20th century. restored stability and security of the 1990s, said B. Nadeždins. – Stability and security was the main reason why so many people supported it. Now more and more of the Russian population realizes that stability and security have come to an end.”

Women who long for the return of mobilized husbands, sons or brothers belong to various social strata. People who oppose war do not ooze sympathy. They condemn the men for obeying the mobilization order and participating in the war. Kremlin supporters present these women as puppets of the West.

In a recent interview with the Fontanka news portal, MP Andrei Kartapolov, who heads the Russian State Duma’s defense committee, said that calls for demobilization are the work of “Russia’s enemies.” In addition, he hinted that they were allegedly being instigated by the Ukrainian army or the Central Intelligence Agency (CJA).

A. Kartapolov also remembered the Second World War. “Can you imagine a delegation of wives arriving at the Kremlin in 1942? autumn and saying to Joseph Stalin: “Let those men who were drafted in 1941 return home. They have been at war for a year now. “Nobody would have thought of that,” he said.

Maria Andreyeva, whose husband and cousin are fighting in Ukraine, considers A. Kartapolov’s comments insulting. “He dares to compare a special military operation to World War II,” she fumed. – Then Russia’s goal was to survive. We were attacked. General mobilization was announced and martial law was imposed. Current events are quite the opposite.”

According to M. Andrejeva, she is not only campaigning for the return of family members from the front. It also wants to prevent additional mobilization. “We don’t want a second wave of mobilization,” she said. – We do not support the involvement of civilians in a military conflict. And we want all Russian citizens to understand that mobilization can affect them too. Some people behave like ostriches. Sticking their heads in the sand and trying not to think about what is happening. I understand them. It is not easy to come to terms with the fact that the government of your country does not need you to be happy – you are only biological material for them. But if people want to survive, sooner or later they will have to realize this and express their disapproval.”

How likely is a second wave of mobilization in Russia? In September of last year, Russian President V. Putin stated that it will not happen, at least for now. On live television, the Russian leader assured that in 2023 The Russian authorities managed to attract almost half a million volunteers to fight in Ukraine. “Why might we need mobilization?” So far, there is no such need,” the Kremlin leader summed up.

Only “for now” does not mean “will not be necessary at all”. The situation may change. For example, in 2022 in March V. Putin stated: “Conscripts do not and will not participate in battles. There will be no additional reservist call-up either. Only professional soldiers participate in battles.” Partial mobilization was announced six months later.

In order to raise public awareness, M. Andrejeva and other wives of mobilized reservists came up with a new tradition. Every Saturday they tie white scarves and go to the center of Moscow. Flowers are placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin walls, and red carnations are placed near the Eternal Flame. This is their form of peaceful protest.

The group’s Telegram channel explains that the flowers are intended “to honor the lives of loved ones, as well as to commemorate those who died in all wars.” The members of the group believe that laying flowers is a kind of way of saying “never again”.

And how conscious is the Russian society? Is the public very interested in what family members of mobilized reservists have to say? According to Antonina, since her partner was drafted into the army, she has not received much support from those around her.

When in 2022 in October, he was served with a summons, the man asked his friends to take care of Antonina. “A year ago, they invited us to celebrate the New Year together,” she said. “But they kept repeating all evening that my husband is a complete fool.”

Antonina added that her partner was diagnosed with a stomach ulcer, but he was still deployed to Ukraine. According to the woman, he called her on December 4: “He was crying, he was scared. The conversation resembled a farewell.” Then he called again – on December 13. This was the last contact between the two. Antonina later found out that he was supposedly wounded in battle.

“There are people who want to fight. They go as volunteers and sign contracts, said Antonina. – Let them fight, but return our men who do not want to be there. They did their duty to the motherland. Send them home.”

“Once I had great respect for V. Putin, but now my attitude towards him has become more neutral. I still find it hard to believe that he knows these things are happening. But if he really considers us traitors and outcasts because we want our men back, I don’t understand why he thinks that way about the citizens who voted for him,” the Russian summed up.