Media in Russia predict a severe punishment for Anton Zingarevich from FIFA

FIFA can very harshly punish the owner of Botev Plovdiv Anton Zingarevich for illegal transfers with underage African footballers.

FIFA is investigating the transfers of young Nigerians to Krasnodar – Okoronkwo, Nduko and Olusegun.

The transfer of Olusegun to Krasnodar brought the businessman 1.2 million euros, according to the website Transfermarkt, and 600 thousand euros came from the deals of Okoronkwo and Nduka. Nigerians from Russia went to Denmark, then to Bulgaria, and from there to Krasnodar – first on rent, and then on permanent contracts.

FIFA’s investigation into Zingarevic and his transfers with underage African footballers has been going on for some time, but it has already resulted and is expected to have very serious consequences for Botev’s owner, and the “canaries” themselves may be punished.

According to the information in the Russian media, Zingarevich could be suspended from playing football for 15 years.

In addition, he will be financially penalized.

Botev (Plovdiv) may be banned from making transfers within two or three windows.

The more difficult option for Botev (Plovdiv) is to take away points from the asset, but at this stage this seems unlikely.

Anton Zingarevich does not even want to hear about a Bulgarian coach after the dramas with Genchev

A foreign specialist is wanted

