Media: Kim Jong Un led cruise missile launch from submarine

On Sunday, two Pulhwasal-3-31 missiles “flew in the sky over the East Sea (…) toward a target on the island,” state news agency KCNA said, adding that the launch was “directed” by Kim Jong Un.

The report said the missiles stayed in the air for 7,421 and 7,445 seconds, but did not say how far they traveled or whether they were launched over or under water.

The Pulhwasal-3-31 is a next-generation strategic cruise missile that Pyongyang said it tested for the first time on Wednesday when it fired several such missiles into the Yellow Sea. It is not entirely clear what exactly North Korea’s sea launch capability is. Previous tests have been carried out from older ships, including a submerged platform, rather than from an actual submarine.

According to Pyongyang, North Korea launched two cruise missiles in March last year that flew 1,500 kilometers and could reach all of South Korea and most of Japan. But analysts said these missiles were launched from a level above water, making them easier to track.

North Korea also has a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) called Pukguksong-3 with a range of 1,900 kilometers. The country announced the successful test of a new version of this missile in 2021. in October The SLBM can be launched underwater, making this missile extremely mobile and difficult to detect. The SLBM capability would take North Korea’s arsenal to a new level, allowing it to reach targets far from the Korean Peninsula and, in the event of an attack, to strike a second time.

KCNA reported that Kim Jong Un “was very pleased” with Sunday’s launch. Pyongyang has stepped up its weapons tests this year. Under current United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang, cruise missile tests, unlike ballistic missiles, are not prohibited.