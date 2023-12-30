Media: Turkey arrests 32 IS fighters and prevents possible attacks

#Media #Turkey #arrests #fighters #prevents #attacks

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

The suspects, including three suspected high-ranking IS fighters, were arrested in dawn raids in nine Turkish provinces, Anadolu Agency reported, citing unnamed security sources.

They were arrested in a joint operation by the country’s intelligence agency and the police, the agency said.

Police arrested 304 suspected IS militants in simultaneous raids in Turkey last week in what appeared to be a pre-New Year security operation.

IS has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Turkey, including the January 1, 2017 shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$