Media: Turkey arrests 32 IS fighters and prevents possible attacks

The suspects, including three suspected high-ranking IS fighters, were arrested in dawn raids in nine Turkish provinces, Anadolu Agency reported, citing unnamed security sources.

They were arrested in a joint operation by the country’s intelligence agency and the police, the agency said.

Police arrested 304 suspected IS militants in simultaneous raids in Turkey last week in what appeared to be a pre-New Year security operation.

IS has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Turkey, including the January 1, 2017 shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Also Read:  More than 40 detained at LGBTI parade in Türkiye

