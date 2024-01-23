Medical biologists and the Cnam sign a new agreement to “reduce unnecessary expenses”

#Medical #biologists #Cnam #sign #agreement #reduce #unnecessary #expenses

Last December, the unions of medical biologists and Health Insurance signed a conventional amendment with a view, in particular, to controlling health spending. It records a reduction of the key letter B by one cent, which came into force on January 15.

On December 20, the unions of medical biologists (SLBC, BIOMED, ​​SDB, SNMB) and Health Insurance signed amendment 12 to the agreement that binds them. This amendment marks a reduction in the key letter B, on which biologists’ rates are indexed, by one cent. Since January 15, the prices for key letter B are 0.25 euros for the metropolitan departments (compared to 0.26 euros in 2023), 0.31 euros for Guyana, Reunion and Mayotte, and 0 .29 euros for the Antilles.

The profession is also committed to strengthening medicalized control of expenses thanks to better clinical relevance of medical biology prescriptions. “For example, for the dosage of vitamin D, from January 2024, Health Insurance delegates will be responsible for reminding practitioners of the clinical prescription indications covered by Health Insurance,” specified the SNMB in a press release. In total, these medical control actions could generate “40 million euros” in savings over a full year.

Possibility of vaccination

This amendment 12 also formalizes an expansion of the missions of medical biologists. It will allow all medical biologists, doctors or pharmacists working in a laboratory to carry out certain vaccinations from next July, stipulates a decree of January 5 published in the Official Journal. In this case, the vaccination of people most exposed to the influenza virus and vaccines with compulsory prescription “if the person does not have a prior prescription established by another health professional”. The order also specifies the conditions of vaccination and the terms of remuneration.

“Our know-how as well as our national network of biologists represent valuable assets to allow patients who wish to be vaccinated as close as possible to their homes”commented the president of the SNMB, Dr. Jean-Claude Azoulay, welcoming this decision.