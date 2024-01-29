Medical inflation exceeds average and readjustment of plans could reach 25%

But at the first increase, they are shocked because there is no adjustment limit. We had cases that reached 40%.
Rafael Robba, lawyer specializing in health

Last year, the sector reached the mark of 50.9 million customers. Most of these plans, however, are pejotinhas, the ones that have grown the most in recent years. In 2019, before the pandemic, around 38% of operators no longer sold individual contracts, which were then restricted to 20% of policyholders in Brazil.

R$3,000 increase

One of them is consultant Jean Paul Robin, 59. He received a letter from SulAmérica in January informing him that his agreement will have a 24.7% increase in March, going from R$11,600 to R$14,400 for him, his wife and two children.

Jean was convinced to change. Concerned about the price of the family plan and having difficulty finding another with this profile, Jean looked for a broker. “He suggested migrating to an enterprise plan because it would be cheaper,” he says.

The surprise came in the first readjustments. “Always very high. Then I jump to another one, and it’s the same story”, he says. After processing one of the agreements, the monthly payment dropped. “I’ve been at SulAmérica for a year and they’re already giving me this raise.”

