Medical secretary Blomstermåla health center | Region Kalmar County

We offer

As a medical secretary with us, you work with tasks such as journal writing, reception work and other care administrative tasks. The work includes close collaboration with other professional categories at the health center in order to be able to provide our patients with the best care together. As a medical secretary with us, you will have the opportunity to develop and take responsibility for special areas.

We offer you work in a pleasant environment together with committed colleagues. Our workplace is permeated by good cooperation between different professions, together we create a good atmosphere and we help each other, try new ideas and develop our work.

We are looking for

We are looking for someone who is flexible, unprestigious and helpful and can step in where needed. You have good cooperation skills while also having the ability to work independently and drive your work forward. You enjoy providing good service to both colleagues and patients and feel comfortable in patient contacts. You are curious, enjoy learning new things and contribute to a good atmosphere at the health centre.

You are a trained medical secretary or healthcare administrator. You have good knowledge of the Swedish language and good computer skills. It is advantageous if you have experience with Cosmic and with primary care. We attach great importance to hospitality and taking responsibility, as cooperation across professional categories is a matter of course for us.

Our workplace

Blomstermåla health center is a small family health center in Mönsterås municipality – the beautiful coastal municipality bordering Oskarshamn, Högsby and Kalmar. Our workplace is well established and with a well-functioning collaboration within and between the professional groups as a prerequisite for a well-functioning good and close care.

We are part of the Primary Care Administration, which offers healthcare to the entire Kalmar county. We are located both in larger cities and in smaller towns. With general medicine as our starting point, we see people in a holistic perspective and work to promote health in all encounters.
The primary care administration is part of Region Kalmar County. Together, we are 7,000 employees who work for a healthier, safer and richer life for the county’s residents. We are responsible for health care, dental care, community colleges, culture, public transport and regional development. We meet people at all stages of life and have meaningful and developing work – every day.

Region Kalmar County offers all employees 100% employment. If you work part-time but wish to work full-time, an extension of service can be offered at another workplace.

About the service

Reference number:

2024/57

Location/Unit:

Region Kalmar

Form of employment:

Permanent employment

Period of employment:

Until further notice

Employment rate:

Full time 100%

Access:

By appointment

Salary:

We apply individual salary setting

Apply by:

2024-02-29

