Medicines to treat HIV in children are out of stock

#Medicines #treat #HIV #children #stock

This Tuesday, the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) provided an updated report on medications that are being monitored due to reports of low availability. The report, which is consolidated in joint work with the Ministry of Health, shows that three medicines for HIV treatments in children are in that database.

In this sense, Lamivudine Oral Solution 10 mg/ml is at risk of shortage, Nevirapine Oral Suspension 50 mg / 5ml is completely out of stock and Zidovudine Oral Solution 10 mg/ml is in the monitoring process.

Given the situation, Invima began working with the holders of health records of these medications to find a solution and have them available for Colombians. According to this, in the week of the 23rd of this month there would be greater availability of at least two of these medications.

“For Lamivudine and Zidovudine, the HUMAX laboratory stated in a communication sent on January 11, 2024 that, as of January 23, 2024, it will have units available for the two medications, with which the normalization of supply is expected, once the contingency of raw material availability has been overcome,” Invima explained.

Invima also pointed out that there is a health registration process for one of the manufacturers of these medications, which was in a waiting state. Given the contingency, this procedure will be prioritized to respond in less than 5 days and allow its distribution in Colombia.