Medina will have set up a secret operation. Goal? Debt below 100%

#Medina #set #secret #operation #Goal #Debt

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Medina, will have set up a special operation in the final stretch of last year to achieve the goal of public debt remaining below 100% of gross domestic product (GDP) – an expectation that, in fact, had already been shared by the Prime Minister, António Costa.

According to the newspaper Expresso, the Government should even be able to achieve this objective, after setting up a “gigantic special operation”, which included the repurchase of public debt securities from private companies, insurance companies and banks, as well as the advance payment of debt of public companies.

This, without changing the goal of having a historical surplus in public accounts of at least 0.8% of GDP.

Notícias ao Minuto has already contacted a source in the Finance Minister’s office in an attempt to obtain more information on this matter, but so far it has not been possible to obtain a response.

In mid-November, it should be noted, the Minister of Finance announced that the weight of public debt would fall in 2023 below the 103% predicted in the State Budget, rejecting the need to change economic forecasts for 2024 due to the crisis. However, the numbers should go further.

“I am in a position to ensure that we will have a positive budgetary balance of 0.8% this year and that we will have a public debt lower than 103% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), that is, the value will even be lower than that which we predicted here a few weeks ago”, he said at the time.

The government official also admitted, on the same date, that “internal political circumstances have changed” since the general budget proposal was presented, but considered that “it is also clear” that the execution of the State Budget that is being carried out this year “it will allow us to maintain the results that we pre-announced for the year 2023”.

The OE2024 proposal, it should be noted, foresees that the public debt ratio will fall to 103% in 2023 and stand at 98.9% this year.

Read Also: Mortgage credit and 3 other things you should know to start your day

All News. By the Minute.

Eighth consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.

Download our free App.