Medista affair: embarrassing new recordings

#Medista #affair #embarrassing #recordings

Our colleagues from Het Laatste Nieuws unveiled this Tuesday new video elements captured by the economic intelligence company Black Cube, commissioned by Medista to investigate the FPS Public Health and Movianto.

As a reminder, the former federal service provider for anti-covid logistics, excluded from the public market in the summer of 2022, loudly proclaims that the said market was rigged and that a civil servant would have favored Movianto’s candidacy at his expense . The company appealed to the Council of State without success. Last December, video recordings provided by Black Cube implicated an official from the FPS Public Health, as well as a Movianto executive.

Judicial investigation

L’Avenir also viewed these “new” recordings: we see a Movianto executive explaining to a Black Cube agent (who is filming him without his knowledge) that he would have had, before the contract was awarded, meetings -you informally (telephone) with an official of the FPS, who also informed him that the prices offered by the competing company – Medista – would not constitute a problem with a view to winning the market…

While the Brussels public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation (as L’Avenir revealed last week), and an internal audit is underway within the FPS Public Health, these new revelations are explosive for the Minister of Health. Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke. Who relies on the internal audit, the conclusions of which are expected at the beginning of February.

Movianto, for its part, reacted this Tuesday: these elements “have already been reported to us by Medista, we have entrusted them to an external and reputable anti-fraud audit company for analysis. The audit report carried out by this company does not did not reveal any irregularities.”

The company also denies having been supported – directly or indirectly – by Deloitte, the SPF’s preferred partner in terms of consultancy, as well as on a legal level. L’Avenir had in fact revealed the existence of a letter sent by Medista to the CEO of Deloitte, where the firm was scrutinized at length (among other things) about facilitating the purchase of freezers necessary for the execution of the contract. “This is incorrect since we used one of our existing suppliers in Europe,” Movianto said in a press release, which refers to a “denigration” campaign on the part of Medista.