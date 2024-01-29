#Meditation #helps #treat #headaches #study #finds

Participants completed six 90-minute in-person group meditation sessions (once a week), as well as daily individual practice guidance lasting 7 to 10 minutes. They were instructed and trained to use the technique at home, where the goal is to focus on breathing, recognizing emerging thoughts, feelings and emotions. Patients were also encouraged to share information about their headache, better accept the disease and recognize when they need medication or not.

After one year, the group that received mindfulness interventions had a reduction of more than 50% in the frequency of headache attacks compared to data at the beginning of the study, surpassing the group that received only the usual treatment. This was observed by 78.4% of participants who practiced mindfulness versus 48.3% of those who received standard treatment. Additionally, the meditation group also increased productive time, improved quality of life, and reported a reduction in medication intake and total (direct and indirect) health-related expenses.

According to Maria Ester Azevedo Massola, coordinator of the Integrative Medicine Team at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, these results are important because they highlight the potential of mindfulness practices as a complementary approach to headache treatment.

She highlights that the results are relevant, since excessive use of medications is associated with the chronification of migraines. “The reduction in medication consumption contributes to the prevention of the problem, at the same time that the reduction in the impact of headaches can promote a substantial improvement in patients’ functional capacity and quality of life,” she said.

Massola also points out that there is already some evidence that suggests the benefits of meditation in controlling headaches, mainly studies associating Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and mindfulness.

“This study contributes to the growing evidence base supporting the inclusion of integrative therapies in the treatment of various pathologies. Associating mindfulness sessions as part of standard treatment offers patients a non-pharmacological approach to managing their condition, which is especially relevant considering the challenges associated with overuse of headache medications.”