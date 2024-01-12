Medvedev: I will be a new person, leave the phone and video games

The best Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev wished to be a different person in 2024 and to pay much more serious attention to his performance on the court, as well as to his family.

The change in his demeanor is already showing as he made an interesting decision to start the season by not playing a single warm-up tournament before the Australian Open.

The goal was for the world No. 3 to spend more time with his wife Daria and daughter Alyssia.

Daniel has vowed to stop using his phone so much, as well as the video games that keep him up late at night.

“Usually short pre-season training and tournament participation work for me, but this year I decided to change.

I’m taking a risk with this because it’s my first time doing it and I know it will be difficult in the first matches. I wanted to spend more time with my family and have a real vacation. This is something that has not happened in the last four years.

Last year I felt physically and mentally drained after the US Open, so I needed something different. I think I have a bright future ahead of me and it’s time to show my best tennis in Australia.

In pre-season I thought about it and I think I need to change my personality and habits. I need to be more focused on the important things and spend less time on the phone or playing video games. I think more about tennis and my physical condition. I want to be a different person.

I used to have many days where I go to bed around 2 in the morning and I know this has to stop,” Medvedev shared.

The Russian will open the Australian Open against French qualifier Terence Atman, and in the round of 16 he could face Grigor Dimitrov if the pair take their first three matches.

