Meet seven of the Venezuelan doctors who best represented us in the world in 2023

Doctors are the rmost genuine representation of the Venezuelan diaspora in the world. Y Final versionon the eve of the end of 2023, prepared a list of 7 specialists with recognitions or scientific milestones outside our borders.

1) Fernando Ascanio Gosling

Doctor specialized in thoracic surgery at the Vall D’Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona. He played a leading role in the first fully robotic lung transplant without opening the chest registered in the world, in March 2023.

2) Antonio Fermín Martínez

Specialist in Regenerative Medicine and Hair Surgery. Recibió el premio “Prize to the leader in research and health sciences for the benefit of makind 2022 – 2023. The International Society in Research, Health, Business Development and Technologies recognized his contributions.

3) Fernando Gómez Aguado

Orthopedic surgeon. He developed an innovative injection against joint pain that transformed the lives of more than 5,000 patients. The therapy combines hyaluronic acid, active peptides and stem cells and relieves joint pain.

4) Daniel Salerno

Director of Intensive Care at Temple Hospital. He made the list of the best doctors in the US. Specialist in Internal Medicine, Pulmonology and Intensive Care. He succeeds as an associate professor in the department of Thoracic Medicine and Surgery at Temple University, Philadelphia.

5) Sadia Benzaquen

He was part of the Top Doctors 2023 list in the US. Chairman of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Albert Einstein Healthcare Network in Philadelphia. Additionally, she is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians, the American Thoracic Society, and the American College of Physicians.

6) Eliot Friedman

Another Venezuelan on the list of best doctors in the US. He completed his postgraduate studies in Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern and specialized in Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Today she works at Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.

7) Rene Sotelo

Urologist-oncologist. He received in Spain the award for Excellence and Innovation in Surgery awarded to him by the San Rafael University Hospital in Madrid. for describing and publishing the technique of Simple Prostatectomy by robot to treat Benign Prostate Hyperplasia with the benefits and results of minimal invasion.

