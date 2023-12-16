Meet the new Army and Police generals who were promoted this Friday

#Meet #Army #Police #generals #promoted #Friday

This Friday, December 15, the promotion ceremony of 20 senior officers members of the Public Force took place. The event was attended by President Gustavo Petro and took place at the José María Córdova Military School.

Likewise, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, the director of the National Police, General William René Salamanca, and the entire military leadership of the Military Forces were present.

At the ceremony, the director of the Police received his fourth sun and thus received the rank of full general.

These were the promotions

Police colonels were promoted to the rank of brigadier general:

Iván Gualdrón Gualdrón

Herbert Luguiy Benavidez Valderrama

Óscar Andrés Lamprea Pinzón

Óscar del Cristo Díaz Montiel

Juan José Guzmán Ramírez

Omar Yesid Moreno Sandoval

César Augusto Martínez Páez

Mario Geovanni Contreras Guineme

Likewise, on behalf of the National Navy, they were promoted to the rank of rear admiral:

Walter Olmedo Wilches Carvajal

José Félix Quimbaya Sarmiento

Jesus Leonardo Suarez Calderón

Juan Manuel Paris Bermúdez

Herman Aicardo León Rincón

In addition, the current captain Beatriz Helena García Restrepo was also promoted, who became the first woman member of the National Navy to reach the rank of rear admiral.

No promotions were recorded by the Aerospace Force.

More than 500 police officers have been captured this year for different crimes

The Director of Police, General William Salamanca, revealed that this year 510 police officers have been captured for different crimes. “We do not tolerate any hint of corruption in the institution. There is a transparency policy that is implemented all the time and also the strengthening of counterintelligence to detect those police officers who are failing their code of ethics and the Constitution.”

The officer added that: “That is a commitment of all of us, of the general director, of the Corps of Generals, because we are interested in having an institution much closer to the community, but reliable, and in this task we have captured 510 police officers, one “a figure of 25% more compared to the previous year.”

He said that the arrests have also been due to investigations by the institution itself. “Thanks to the work of the Police, the initiative is given by the Police, with intelligence, counterintelligence and with the Judicial Police. No tolerance against corruption. There are people who are part of these groups who are also dedicated to illegal activities such as drug trafficking and the illicit extraction of minerals.”

In this case, the police officers would have acted as one of the worst criminal networks; the crimes they were accused of were concussion, simple aggravated kidnapping, and ideological falsification of documents. Apparently, the police carried out false raids.

“The Metropolitan Police of Cúcuta reiterates its commitment to transparency in all the actions of its members. Under that logic, it will continue with the deployment of the Police Integrity Policy in a decisive, effective and relentless manner,” the Police indicated at the time.

Due to these events, a judge imposed a security measure against the uniformed men. Those involved carried out a search procedure without a court order at a residence in the Paz y Progreso neighborhood of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, last August. During this unauthorized operation, the woman and her two daughters were detained for several hours.

Furthermore, the police alleged that they had found supposedly contraband merchandise, but the owner proved that the merchandise was legal. The uniformed men were apparently demanding money so as not to prosecute the civilians.