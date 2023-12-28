Meissen Hospital opens delivery, emergency and wellness rooms

The District Administration continues to comply with the citizen mandate in which the works belong to the community and not to the officials on duty. On this occasion, the delivery of three delivery rooms, four TPR rooms (labor, delivery and immediate recovery), emergency service and wellness areas of Tower I of the Meissen Hospital, to strengthen and expand the offer of services to families in the south of the country’s capital.

This tower has on the first floor emergency services for adults, six offices, 20 observation beds, two isolated rooms, billing and medical wellness rooms.

On the second floor, there is the obstetrics and gynecology service, six offices, six birth preparation stretchers, birth recovery, three delivery rooms, four TPR rooms (Total Physical Response or Total Physical Response), sterilization service, university classroom and four wellness spaces for health personnel who work in the hospital.

Additionally, the basement will have medication distribution, blood transfusion services and three university rooms.

This work, which is more than 91% complete, had an investment of more than $17,000 million and has the support of the community through citizen observers, who actively participate in supervising the progress of these works.

The works on the sterilization and emergency areas will be completed in January and February 2024, respectively.

The new adaptation and expansion of tower I of the Meissen Hospital will strengthen health care for families in the towns of Cuidad Bolívar, Tunjuelito, Usme, and Sumapaz, and is also part of the health infrastructure projects delivered by the Mayor’s Office Mayor of Bogotá and the District Health Secretariat, with the aim of bringing the services and the health system closer to all the inhabitants of the city.

The District Administration has invested nearly 1.6 billion pesos in health infrastructure for Bogotá, consolidating the most ambitious plan in recent years in the public hospital network. 18 works have been put into service to improve the quality of life of citizens, 5 hospitals and 13 health centers, which make it possible to bridge the gaps in access to health and provide optimal care to those who need it most.

