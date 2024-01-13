Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars updates, score, stream, teams, Big Bash Cricket, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell

#Melbourne #Renegades #Melbourne #Stars #updates #score #stream #teams #Big #Bash #Cricket #Aaron #Finch #Glenn #Maxwell

He’s still got it.

Shaun Marsh has steered the Renegades towards a six-wicket victory over the Stars in Saturday evening’s Melbourne derby at Marvel Stadium as Aaron Finch wrapped up his stellar Big Bash League career with a win.

Marsh, who celebrates his 41st birthday this year, smacked an unbeaten 64 (49) in tricky conditions as the Renegades chased the 138-run target with 16 balls to spare. It was the West Australian’s 27th Big Bash fifty, bettered only by Finch and Adelaide Strikers powerhouse Chris Lynn.

MATCH CENTRE: Renegades vs Stars scorecard

The left-hander, who found the boundary rope on ten occasions, received support from rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk (42 from 31 balls) and Jono Wells (14 not out from 15 balls), while Stars seamer Nathan Coulter-Nile snared two crucial wickets during the run chase.

Finch, a Renegades foundation player and former captain, received a guard of honour as he walked out to bat for the final knock of his professional career, but he only lasted three deliveries, dismissed by Stars seamer Joel Paris for a duck. The 41,205 spectators rose to their feet as Finch returned to the sheds, raising his bat in appreciation.

Aaron Finch of the Melbourne Renegades. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty ImagesSource: Getty Images

Fraser-McGurk and Marsh, later named player of the match, steadied the ship with a 68-run partnership for the second wicket before Coulter-Nile’s double blow in the 11th over, removing Fraser-McGurk and wicketkeeper Jordan Cox in quick succession.

The Renegades were in a spot of bother when captain Will Sutherland departed in the 12th over for 10, but Marsh and Wells held their nerve, getting the job done with an unbeaten 46-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

It was the Melbourne-based club’s second victory of the season, moving them up to seventh on the BBL ladder, while the Stars are at risk of missing the finals campaign after suffering its second-consecutive defeat.

“That looks like a TV blooper!” | 00:36

Earlier, after the Renegades won the toss and elected to bowl first, the Stars were restricted to 8-137 courtesy of a superb bowling performance from spinner Akeal Hosein, who finished with 2-18 from four overs.

The West Indies tweaker knocked over all-rounders Beau Webster and Marcus Stoinis, who was playing his 100th Big Bash game, before Hilton Cartwright (38 from 30 balls) guided the Stars towards a defendable total. Meanwhile, Renegades seamer Kane Richardson claimed 2-17 during an impressive performance with the ball, including the crucial dismissal of World Cup hero Glenn Maxwell.

The Stars were aided by a couple of dropped catches and a missed run-out chance, with Renegades wicketkeeper Jordan Cox gifting Webster an extra life in comical scenes.

Finchy’s jersey retired in teary tribute | 05:11

Earlier, the Renegades retired the No. 5 jersey in honour of Finch’s incredible career, which included a World Cup title in 2015, a T20 World Cup triumph in 2021 and a BBL championship in 2019.

“It’s nice to be done,” Finch told Fox Cricket after the match.

“It was a little bit embarrassing, but nice recognition.

“This club is something that I’ve put everything into.

“Sad that it’s over, but also happy.”

The Renegades will next face the Thunder at Sydney Showground on Wednesday, with the first ball scheduled for 7.15pm.