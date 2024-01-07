Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers result, highlights, Big Bash Cricket, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe

#Melbourne #Stars #Sydney #Sixers #result #highlights #Big #Bash #Cricket #Glenn #Maxwell #Josh #Philippe

The Sydney Sixers have put a difficult mid-season slump behind them to record back-to-back wins and force the Melbourne Stars into a likely three-way battle for the last BBL finals spot.

With a 4-4 record and poor net run rate, the Stars would need to beat the Renegades on January 13 and then topple the Hurricanes two days later to keep their fate in their own hands after a breezy 79 by Englishman James Vince snapped their four-match winning streak at the MCG on Saturday night.

Stars vs Sixers

Vince was dropped on 12 by Beau Webster in the third over and went on to make the Stars pay, putting on 99 runs with Daniel Hughes for the second wicket as the experienced duo cruised to within a comfortable distance of the Stars’ 4-156.

Glenn Maxwell entertained the strong crowd of 30,011 early on a slow MCG pitch, slamming six boundaries in his 31 off 14 before he chased a wide delivery from Todd Murphy and holed out at mid-off.

The Sixers seized control of the game after Murphy’s breakthrough, with the Victorian spinner enjoying the reunion with his home pitch as he claimed a miserly 2-15 from his four overs.

Powerful pair Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright batted the final seven overs of the Stars innings together but struggled to find the boundary before a final two-over burst of 31 runs.

It meant Peter Handscomb did not bat in his Stars return after he received an SOS call from his former side at 8.30pm on Friday following the horrific training accident which hospitalised Sam Harper.

James Vince top scored with 79 in a match winning knock.Source: Getty Images

SPARE STAR’S TOUGH ASK

Many club cricketers will be familiar with the plight of Melbourne Stars all-rounder Jono Merlo.

The 25-year-old has a domestic one-day hundred to his name, but the Stars have batted him at eight or nine and had not thrown him the ball in his first five games this season.

The over was dispatched for 12 runs, and left commentators asking why the more experienced Marcus Stoinis was not turned to instead.

Glenn Maxwell looked on track for a big one.Source: Getty Images

ANOTHER ‘WRONG BUTTON’ CLASSIC

The crowd of 30,011 roared in delight as Josh Philippe was declared “OUT” on the big screen in the third over after a review of a possible deflection run-out at the non-striker’s end.

Unfortunately for Stars fans, the bright red flashing display was purely ceremonial and held no binding power under the Laws of Cricket, and the Sixers opener was quickly reassured by the umpire he could remain at the crease after replays showed he had clearly made his ground.

Fox Cricket commentator Mike Hussey, who himself was once a victim of the third umpire hitting the wrong button to give him out stumped in a 2012 ODI, put the blunder down to “Victorian parochialism”.

“They’ve pressed the wrong button… I know they’re parochial over here in Victoria but that’s taking it to a new level,” Hussey said.

TEAMS

Stars: Tom Rogers, Dan Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Peter Handscomb (wk), Jonathan Merlo, Joel Paris, Scott Boland

Sixers: James Vince, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Stephen O’Keefe

