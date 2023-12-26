Melgar confirms trip to Argentina and will have international matches for preseason | League 1 | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#Melgar #confirms #trip #Argentina #international #matches #preseason #League #Sports #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

Although they seem like calm days, probably due to the December celebrations, for a club in southern Peru the situation is different. Specifically in Arequipa, Melgar is carrying out a rigorous preseason under the direction of his new strategist, Pablo de Muner, and his technical command, with a view to League 1 2024 and phase 1 of the Copa Libertadores. In this regard, Juan Manuel Saja, the squad’s physical trainer, explained how the squad’s training has been carried out in recent weeks and confirmed a team tour in Argentina, giving details about it.

Through Melgar’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, Saja reported that the players have completed the second week of practices. In this context, he highlighted that in the first seven days the sessions were alternated, with double-shift days and single-shift days, with the aim of achieving an initial adaptation before beginning more intense tasks.

It may interest you

‘Tricolor’ reinforcement: Sporting Cristal announced that Joel Herrera will be loaned to Mannucci

The coach also explained that the soccer players carry out additional activities, among which recreational exercises stand out: “In addition, what they usually work on a lot is the issue of group cohesion and more recreational activities, games so that the group has a good work environment constantly.”

He also explained that the strategy to integrate new reinforcements into the team consists of gradually incorporating them into the main group, with leveling activities. For this reason, these players carry out extra sessions individually. This same method is used for athletes who will only play this season at the altitude of the UNSA stadium (2319 m asl).

It may interest you

The big sales of Peruvian football: Piero Quispe and the top most expensive transfers

Melgar will go on an international tour in Argentina

Juan Manuel Saja also announced that the team will head to Argentina after the New Year celebrations to carry out the third week of their pre-season preparation. Additionally, he reported that during the course of this tour, the club will play three friendly matches in Buenos Aires against teams that will compete in international tournaments.

“We are going to look for three friendly matches of a very competitive nature that will allow us to measure ourselves against teams that are going to have international competitions, just like us, which we believe is a measure to know where we stand and that we have to continue improving,” concluded the physical trainer.

Melgar and his rival for Phase 1 of the Copa Libertadores

Melgar will have a difficult mission with another team that plays at altitude: Aurora. The Bolivian team belongs to the city of Cochabamba and arrives at this competition after finishing in fifth place in the First Division of Bolivia with 54 points. In total, the ‘Celestial Warriors’ had 14 wins, nine draws and nine losses.

Thus, the first duel of the key between Melgar vs. Aurora is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7 and will be played at the Félix Capriles stadium, while the second leg will be played on the 14th of the same month at the UNSA Monumental stadium, in Arequipa.

The moves in Melgar’s squad

Melgar has been working on the signings he will make in this transfer market, taking into account that the preseason has already begun. Thus, for now the departures of Pablo Magnín, Yimy Gamero, Leonardo Mifflin, Diego Rodríguez, Walter Tandazo, Emilio Saba (loan), Alec Deneumostier (loan) and Nicolás Figueroa (loan) have been confirmed. Regarding the additions, the signing of Kevin Sandoval was announced, who arrives in Arequipa from Cienciano del Cusco.

It should be added that De Muner’s technical command is made up of Jorge Ribolzi and Nicolás Gianni as assistants; Juan Manuel Saja as physical trainer; and Gonzalo Rocha as goalkeeper coach.

Pablo de Muner will seek to win the first title of his career with Melgar. (Photo: Melgar)

Follow the Depor channel on WhatsApp, where you will find all the keys to the sport of the day.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

RECOMMENDED VIDEO