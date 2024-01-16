Melissa Naschenweng used to skip school for him

#Melissa #Naschenweng #skip #school

When the Hahnenkamm races come around, celebrities also flock to Kitzbühel. Schlager star Melissa Naschenweng also sat in the cheering crowd in the past. During her childhood, she even skipped school for this – especially when he raced over the Ganserlnhang.

It’s tempting on the weekend Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbühel (all races live on ORF 1 & JOYN) thousands in front of the screens again. The flashlight focus is always on the stars and starlets who attend the spectacle away from the piste. There was one – at least in the past Schlager star Melissa Naschenweng. The Carinthian woman has been traveling to the Gamsstadt for many years to experience the highlight of the ski winter up close.

She skipped school for Kitz and Maier

“I’ve been watching ski races for ages“, explained the 33-year-old on Monday on the ServusTV program “Sport and Talk”. Since she was little, the Kitzbühel weekend has been “a fixed point” in the calendar. “I preferred going out to the training sessions because there “I had the chance for a photo,” she said Hermann Maier She even skipped school.

The “Bergbauern Buam” interpreter also sees certain parallels between the music and sports industries, but she takes her hat off to the achievements of the ski stars. “If I hear a tone that’s not right or I forget the text, it’s not that tragic. They (athletes’ note) can’t allow that,” said the Carinthian. Sport is a different league, but music comes right after.

The singer does not reveal whether she will follow the Kitzbühel races on site again this year. However, there should be no shortage of celebrities in the Gamsstadt. The Kitzbühel all stars Andreas Gabalier, DJ Ötzi and Arnold Schwarzenegger are expected again this year, among others.

The racing calendar in Kitzbühel:

Friday, January 19th: Kitzbühel departure

Saturday, January 20th. Hahnenkamm descent

Sunday, January 21st: Hahnenkamm Slalom

ORF 1 and JOY broadcast all races live.