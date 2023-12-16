Meloni-Macron axis: the Pact must be frozen until June 2024. Stalemate on the EU budget due to Orbán’s veto

#MeloniMacron #axis #Pact #frozen #June #Stalemate #budget #due #Orbáns #veto

A two-speed European Council, where the negotiations for Ukraine’s entry into the EU are given the green light but the agreement on the common budget stalls, with the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027 obtaining the yes of 26 Member States but it comes up against Hungary’s veto and will be discussed again at an extraordinary meeting scheduled for January. In the background, the reform of the Stability Pact, with the agreement that was taken for granted in the Ecofin scheduled for video conference next week which seems to be receding. And with the Italian government holding a two-speed line on this point. In fact, during the night at the Amigo hotel bar, Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron did not limit themselves to a toast with red wine and bubbles, but also spoke about the reform of the budget rules, hypothesizing about joining forces to formally ask for a suspension of six months of the Stability Pact. Therefore until 31 June 2024, which would have the consequence of sterilizing the infringement procedure for excessive deficit against Italy (and France which is in the same situation), currently scheduled after the European elections. In case of suspension, however, it would be discussed again in the autumn and the dossier would be entirely the responsibility of the new EU Commission, which at that point will be fully operational.

This is why, therefore, the tones used by Meloni in Brussels are decidedly softer than those chosen by Giancarlo Giorgetti, guest of the Atreju party in Rome. If the Minister of Economy goes so far as to define Europe as “a condominium” which is “incapable of deciding” and sees “little” chances of an agreement next week (in addition to criticizing the 110% super bonus which he compares to Chernobyl because it is “radioactive” and morphine because “it had to be reduced immediately”), the prime minister prefers to define herself as “not pessimistic”. She does so, obviously, without great enthusiasm, but in the play of nuances the attempt not to dramatize the ongoing negotiation is evident. So, when they ask him if the veto hypothesis is still in play he prefers to avoid a straight answer. «If we put it that way, it’s not a good way to seek synthesis with others», he simply says. Then he also takes a small step forward on the well-known issue of the ratification of the ESM, avoiding any type of either/or. «It certainly makes a difference for us – she explains – to know which Pact we have at our disposal, because the tools all come together. But compared to the ESM there is no dimension of blackmail, of saying if you don’t do this, we won’t give this. No one has ever asked the question like this.” Meloni avoids going into detail about the negotiations and the figures on which the ongoing tug of war between France-Italy on one side and Germany on the other is based. And he reiterates the line of Palazzo Chigi. “The only thing I cannot do – he explains – is give my approval to a pact that not I but no Italian government could respect because it would be unfair and not useful for us”. And this is why the possibility of suspension is being discussed on the Paris-Rome axis. «On the Stability Pact – explains Meloni – with Macron there are various convergences on common interests». And, confirms the French president, discussions are “underway” with Germany and Italy to “improve” the compromise solution for the reform of the Stability and Growth Pact.

Meanwhile, from Rome – “in line with the signs of a more prolonged economic weakness” – the Bank of Italy cuts its 2024 GDP estimates to +0.6%, an increase forecast to +1.1% in 2025 and 2026.