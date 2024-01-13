MEMBERS OF THE GOVERNMENT – The opposition turns its back on collaboration with the government

The collective’s strategy for this year remains a mystery until now

With the new ministers who will be known shortly, the leaders of the opposition reaffirm their position on the fact of not wanting to enter the government nor to collaborate with those in power. According to them, the fight will continue.

At the dawn of a new government led by Prime Minister Christian Ntsay, hundreds of candidates are being tested in order to be able to choose future ministers. For their part, several opposition leaders say they do not want to collaborate with the current regime and even less want to apply for the post of minister. Hajo Andrianainarivelo, Roland Ratsiraka, the pro-Siteny and others declared throughout this week that they had not sent their applications to the prime minister. Most of them criticize what they consider to be irregularities committed by the current regime.

“The struggle continues”. It has become the leitmotif of the opposition since the Christmas political truce with the demonstrations which have stopped for months, the strategy of the opposition parties remains a mystery until now for the public and especially for their supporters who never stop waiting. Solidarity between members of the opposition as well as that of the collective of candidates also remains to be seen. Will there be an overall strategy or will actions be distributed between the parties? Will the opposition form a united front or will it be every man for himself?

Opening

These questions remain unanswered but according to the leaders’ statements, they are still united and the fight will only end after victory.

At the beginning of the week, information leaked on social networks according to which Hajo Andrianainarivelo, president of the MMM and Roland Ratsiraka, president of the MTS are among the candidates to become ministers. Information immediately denied by the boss of the MMM by declaring: “It was not a goodbye but rather a farewell”, alluding to the fact that he had definitively left the camp of those in power and that he was not no longer intend to come back. For his part, MP Rolland Ratsiraka denounces shenanigans on the reappointment of Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister. According to him, this fact is one of the reasons for the poverty of the people.

In his speech in Iavoloha several days ago, President Andry Rajoelina declared that “All those who believe they can fulfill the heavy task of minister can submit their candidacy files to the Prime Minister and the State Palace of Ambohitsorohitra” . Which does not exclude the opposition’s candidacy. The tenant of Iavoloha has also advocated since his re-election the opening of his regime without giving details on the scope of this opening. However, given that the opposition leaders do not want to take part in the government, it is clear that the opening will be confined to those who supported the former candidate number 3 in the last presidential election last year.

Ravo Andriantsalama