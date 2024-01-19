Members of the Neapolitan mafia shot into the street crowd on Wednesday, but failed to kill their target

#Members #Neapolitan #mafia #shot #street #crowd #Wednesday #failed #kill #target

January 19, 2024 – 3:07 p.m

Members of the mafia accompanied an assassination attempt in downtown Naples on Wednesday night, Internapoli and MTI report. The police only released the details on Friday.

On Wednesday, January 17, around 7:00 p.m., nearly 80 shots were fired into the crowd by unknown persons. At least two pistols and possibly a submachine gun were used. A 19-year-old man – the target of the raid – and a 68-year-old woman were injured in the attack.

The investigation revealed that the target of the attack was Nicola Giuseppe Moffa from Quartieri Spagnoli, known to the authorities as a member of the Contini clan. The young man miraculously survived the attack, he was wounded on his left leg, and is currently being treated in hospital while in custody. Moffa only escaped because he quickly found cover behind the cars.

The raid itself was very short: the shots were fired by two men with their faces covered; they arrived on a motorcycle in the street full of people, where they regularly fired into the crowd, trying to hit Moffa. Attackers may then decide to continue shooting, even with machine gun fire, to further signal intimidation.

About eighty shells were found at the scene. According to the announcement of the Naples police, five people were detained until Friday morning. Several searches were conducted and weapons were seized. It appears that the perpetrators were young members of a gang of the Camorra criminal organization in Naples.

MTI writes that according to the investigation, it is clear that the killers did not want to warn or discipline Moffa, but wanted to kill him. This is not the first time that the boy has been involved in a shooting: he is considered a member of a gang of young people who rob shops in the center of Naples. The authorities do not rule out that Moffa and his companions entered Camorra territory or threatened someone who enjoyed the protection of another clan.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners