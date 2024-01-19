Members of the parliaments of the Baltic countries demand immediate European action in providing support to Ukraine

#Members #parliaments #Baltic #countries #demand #European #action #providing #support #Ukraine

As reported in the Press Service of the Saeima, worried about Russia’s continuous, brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities and other populated areas, the Presidium of the Baltic Assembly (BA) today adopted a statement on support for Ukraine until its complete victory.

Deputies from the parliaments of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania in the statement emphasize the essential importance of various forms of support – military, financial and political, so that Ukraine can fully recover its territories. Politicians say that support must be continuous, sufficient, timely and far-sighted.

The Presidium of the BA urges members of other countries’ parliaments not to underestimate the long-term impact on stability in Europe, on the functioning of international systems and on the development of all nations that value their freedom highly, if Ukraine is not given adequate support in accordance with the seriousness of the current situation.

Parliamentarians reaffirm the unequivocal support of the Baltic States for Ukraine’s integration into Europe and the Euro-Atlantic space.

The deputies also call on the international community to more actively implement the policy of sanctions against Russia and to look for legal ways so that the frozen Russian funds can be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Parliamentarians also remind that the mistakes made ten years ago, when Russia grossly violated international law and occupied Crimea, gave the aggressor a sense of impunity, which has led to a full-scale war in Ukraine, causing enormous destruction and suffering to people for almost two years.