Members of the rock group “Bi-2” detained in Thailand: they face deportation

Migration officials are now working with the musicians. According to the media, they may be deported.

Band members arrested after a concert in Phuket.

Portal “The Insider” claims that a source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the concerts of Russian artists in Thailand are canceled at the request of the Russian Consul General in Phuket, Vladimir Sosnov.

“As far as I know, this is Sosnov’s personal initiative, but it could have been requested by Lavrov himself, for whom Thailand is one of the remaining countries where he is well received,” the source said.

Earlier, the leader of the group “Bi-2” Igor Bortnik, known by the pseudonym Liova, wrote on Instagram that he will not return to Russia. Under one of the posts on Instagram, which talked about the celebration of Victory Day, Liova wrote that “Putin’s Russia is nothing but disgust”, “Putin and all his mentally retarded bastards destroyed the country” and that he does not intend to return to Russia.

in 2023 in May, the Ministry of Justice of Russia recognized I. Bortnik as a “foreign agent”.

“Bi-2” is a Russian-speaking rock band, formed in 1988. Bobruisk, Belarus. The founders and permanent members of the group are Shura and Liova. The group also includes Andrej Zvonkov, Maks Lakmus, Boris Lifsic and Jan Nikolenka.

January 15 it was reported that Maksim Galkin’s concerts in Thailand have been cancelled. M.Galkinas was supposed to perform on January 24. in Pattaya and on January 25. in Phuket

“His concert in Pattaya was supposed to take place at the Royal Cliff Hotel but was later canceled by his management. His next show was supposed to take place in Phuket, but that too was cancelled. In Thailand, local authorities react very harshly if performers make political statements from the stage,” said a TASS source.

