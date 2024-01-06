Memory problems: when is it worrying and should you go to the doctor?

#Memory #problems #worrying #doctor

Forgetting the keys at home, where we left the car in the parking lot… They are situations that we have all experienced at some point and to which we hardly give importance.

Mistakes that may become more and more frequent as we get older, although they can also occur in completely healthy people, and that may be a symptom of one of the neurodegenerative diseases most common in the world: Alzheimer’s.

According to estimates by the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), some 800,000 people in Spain are diagnosed with this disease, which is the main cause of dementia (loss of mental faculties with alterations in reason and memory).

We are talking about one of the pathologies that generates the greatest disability in older people in our country. Between 3% and 4% of the population between 75 and 79 years old is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. A percentage that increases to 34% in people over 85 years of age. The most worrying thing is that 15% of those over 65 years of age suffer from mild cognitive impairment.

Therefore, this type of disease is closely related to aging, which involves memory problems, such as forgetting a person’s name, and loss of reasoning skills.

Is it possible to achieve early detection of Alzheimer’s with a simple blood test?

Signs of memory loss

The main symptoms that may reveal that you have some type of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, fronto-temporal dementia (affecting the central and temporal lobes of the brain) or Lewy body dementia (the second most common cause of dementia, which It is caused by the abnormal accumulation of proteins in brain regions involved in thinking and movement).

Memory changes that make daily life difficult.

Asking the same questions over and over again in a short space of time.

Difficulty planning or solving problems such as monthly expenses.

Difficulty performing everyday tasks: following a recipe, getting to work, remembering the rules of a well-known board game…

Space-time disorientation: forgetting where you are or how you got there.

Difficulty understanding visual images.

Problems when speaking, following or participating in a conversation, and even naming everyday objects.

Changes to make decisions.

Avoid participating in social activities that, previously, they did.

Having changes in mood (bad mood, anxiety…) for no apparent reason.

Food, physical exercise and stress management, keys to prevention

One of the most complicated aspects of this disease is that it has no curative treatment. However, experts insist that it can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle.

This is what the doctor says Daniela Silvageriatrician and head of the Home Medical Assistance Unit of Vithas International, who explains that the development of this pathology is largely due to oxidative stress and neuroinflammation.

“We know that an adequate diet, exercising or having good anxiety management, among other lifestyle habits, are very important for the prevention of this disease.”

On this point, the specialist explains that oxidative stress occurs when the brain is exposed to free radicals, unstable molecules that arise during the normal metabolism of cells and that must be discarded.

“When this is not done, these cause damage to DNA and degeneration of neurons,” says the doctor, who points out that, “to counteract the presence of this overproduction of free radicals in the brain, physical activity or diet is important.” .

Pay attention to the scale: This is your risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s, depending on your weight

How to prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s?

For all these reasons, the SEN offers some keys to delay and even prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s:

Stay intellectually active (read, do crossword puzzles…).

Promote a good mood.

Maintain personal contact with friends and family.

Give up the consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

Perform physical exercise.

Keep a healthy weight.

Follow a proper diet.

Control diabetes and high blood pressure.

Correct hearing loss.

Avoid brain trauma.

Avoid exposure to environmental pollution.

If you experience any of the symptoms described above, you should see a professional immediately. And it is proven that an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s improves the quality of life of those who suffer from it, and also of their family members, maintaining their personal autonomy and cognitive abilities to be as independent as possible.