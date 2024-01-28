Men at risk must receive medication against HIV – but Björn was infected in the waiting room

#Men #risk #receive #medication #HIV #Björn #infected #waiting #room

But the resources are not enough. Currently, over a thousand people are waiting in line around Sweden, and at least twelve people have been infected while waiting for treatment. Björn in Stockholm is one of them. He had been on the waiting list for a year when he was diagnosed.

– It was absolutely terrible, it felt so fucking unfair. I was actually waiting to get Prep, he comments.

“Thought a lot about death”

A newly diagnosed HIV infection does not pose any health problems today, as long as it is medicated correctly. But the stigma is still great, and the treatment means a societal cost of around SEK 60,000 a year – to compare with Prep, which amounts to an annual cost of around SEK 2,500.

– I am now the patient-responsible doctor for two people who received their HIV diagnoses while they were waiting in line to receive Prep. One of them was really broken, and experienced it as a great personal failure. There is always a lot of shame and guilt involved in getting this diagnosis, says Finn Filén, senior physician at Venhälsan.

Finn Filen Picture: Photo: Jenny Drakenlind

Björn, whose real name is something else, confirms that image.

– I have thought a lot about loneliness and death, and whether or not to tell my loved ones.

Today he is 35 years old. It has been almost three years since he was diagnosed, and it still affects everyday life in a profound way.

– I feel constantly marked by the idea that I should have used a condom, he says.

– At the same time, do I really have to bear that shame? There are others who take risks and do not get HIV. A straight girl who doesn’t use a condom, gets pregnant and wants to have an abortion doesn’t need to be ashamed as much. Not all life, in all relationships, forever.

The price for reduced HIV risk

Venhälsan in Stockholm issues Prep to 2,000 men who have sex with men and transgender people. The treatment is relatively simple, but must be controlled, explains Finn Filén. For example, every third month you should be tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

– If you have forgotten to take the tablet and had the great misfortune of contracting HIV, and then continue to take Prep, there is a great risk of viral resistance developing, he explains.

In Stockholm, it is also possible to get help directly at the private clinic Prepmottagningen, for a cost of SEK 1,995 the first year and SEK 1,450 per year thereafter. The relatively expensive medicine must be paid for on that. Maxemilian Maxe is a doctor and CEO of the company, which currently receives around 150 patients. He understands that not everyone can afford it.

– But on the other hand, this part of the business is a cost that does not pay for itself. The company has other income to be able to run it. I still feel that it is a responsibility to help.

Maxemilian Maxe Picture: Photo: private

Maxemilian Maxe is gay himself and runs the reception because he sees the need, he explains. He justifies the fee with costs for, among other things, personnel and record systems.

– That people pay themselves is a bit of a double whammy. But the salary has to be paid and it has to go around. We have tried to get a procurement done so that it becomes public, but it has not been relevant for the procurement unit at Region Stockholm.

It sounds like you are divided about some people being able to pay their way past gender. Yet you market with this very thing. What do you think about it?

– It’s about getting there. Prep treatment is stigmatized and it is difficult to advertise without it sticking people in the eye. But it is a real problem that there are queues, and people stand in them without knowing that there are other possibilities.

What do you do if the queue disappears?

– Then I’ll be happy, because there shouldn’t be any queues.

Do you hang up then?

– Yes, if the need is not there, we will shut down that part of the business.

Medicine “a class issue”

Within the target group, opinions are divided. Some think it’s nice to be able to skip the line, while others call for a boycott of private options. Stockholm opposition councilor Jonas Lindberg (V) has long been committed to making Prep available. He believes that the situation is unsustainable.

– It must not be a class issue, but it is today. It is not in accordance with the Swedish Health Care Act on care on equal terms, he notes.

Jonas Lindberg Image: Photo: Jann Lipka/Region Stockholm

Prepcare is unprofitable for both individual doctors and private clinics. Therefore, it is often run by people within the LGBTQI community, who have a personal and solidarity-motivated commitment to HIV care, says Finn Filén.

– Just Venhälsan is somewhat activist-driven and was started by the RFSL’s medical group in 1982, he says.

– It’s a fun workplace, probably all groups are represented here: gays, straights, bisexuals and people who keep the whole thing a little more private. Everyone chooses to work here because they think it’s important or fun or because they think “these are my people”. It is driven by a certain conviction, you can tell.

Immeasurable = non-transferable

Treated HIV is not contagious, and doctors can give a statement that relieves the obligation to inform sex partners that you are positive. Still, Björn has struggled a lot with whether to tell or not. He has not always received good reactions.

– No one ever just gets up and leaves. But there is something in the mood that feels different and wrong. And then the magic is lost. It just doesn’t feel like much fun anymore.

Perhaps, he reasons, the altered mood is due to fear in the other person. But he himself also has an insecurity.

– I have exposed myself and think “Damn, now he will continue to gossip”.

HIV is still there all the time, in every thought that has to do with sex and relationships.

Today, Björn has a permanent partner.

– I am lucky to have good friends and a supportive boyfriend. For him it’s no big deal, he’s quite well-read and makes a lot of sense, he says, and continues:

– But HIV is still there all the time, in every thought that has to do with sex and relationships. I know what applies but still it’s like a dirty secret, always something I think about in new relationships and contacts.

Regional inequality

Waiting lists for Prep exist in several places around the country. In Gothenburg, 62 people are waiting in line and it can take five to six months to get an appointment. Uppsala does not currently have a queue, but according to Susanne Strömdahl, infectious disease doctor at the University Hospital, queues usually form before the summer. Skåne University Hospital in Malmö has been closed to new patients since October and before that had a queue of around 100 people. It took around six months to get help and at least two people were infected while waiting for treatment.

In Stockholm, the queue is by far the longest. 909 people are currently waiting and it can take around a year to get an appointment. Meanwhile, at least ten people have contracted HIV. In other regions, according to survey responses to Dagens ETC, it is possible to get help at short notice.

The inequality within Prepvården is thus not only financial, but also regional. This means that people travel far and wide to get hold of medicine. To deal with this, Jonas Lindberg believes that more government control is needed.

– The best thing would be to ensure national funding. But then the state and the Public Health Agency must come out and say that this must be offered at receptions for sexual health. Then it would be equivalent across the country and be in more places. Now it is up to the regions to decide.

Promises improvement

The waiting list is record long in Stockholm, but ever since Venhälsan was commissioned to print Prep in 2018, resources have been scarce. The current regional center coalition consisting of S, C and MP has together with V tasked Karolinska hospital to prescribe Prep to an additional 500 patients. So far they have received around 100.

The center coalition and the Left Party have also decided to commission more receptions to contribute to Prepvården. Linda Jacobsson, press secretary for the Center Party in the Stockholm Region, writes in an email that the board hopes that a solution can be in place after the summer, something which, according to Jonas Lindberg, has been confirmed by officials within the administration. Talla Alkurdi (S), chairman of the Health and Medical Board, also promises to speed up the process.

– We will make sure that our administrations work even faster with this.

Talla Alkurdi Picture: Photo: Jann Lipka/Region Stockholm

In Malmö, a restructuring is expected, which within a few weeks is expected to be able to solve the shortage in Prepvården. That’s what Fredrik Månsson, senior physician responsible for Prep at Skåne University Hospital, says. In Gothenburg, the healthcare system has taken its own initiative to expand the prescribing options.

Moralism and ignorance

Solutions thus seem to be underway in several directions. But why has it taken so long? The usual explanation is that it is a relatively new drug, and that the demand has been greater than expected. Before the 2022 election, right-wing parties ruled the Stockholm Region for 16 years, which Emelie Stark, newly appointed chairperson of HBTQ+Social Democrats, cites as a reason for the record-long queues.

There are those who think that you should not prescribe Prep because they think that people protect themselves to a lesser extent then.

Jonas Lindberg (V) believes that another reason may be a certain moralism and ignorance, which slows down the development towards a more accessible Prep care.

– There are those who think that Prep should not be prescribed because they think that people protect themselves to a lesser extent then. They think people want Prep just so they can have risky sex.

It is an argument that Finn Filén has heard lead.

– They think: “But don’t you see that all venereal diseases are increasing, is it really okay to give gays this free pass to have sex without a condom?”

However, whether other sexually transmitted infections increase as Prep becomes more common is unclear. There is data to suggest that, but also data to show that the increase began long before Prep became available. Crucial to controlling the spread of infection is early testing – which is a cornerstone of Venhälsan’s work with Prep, says Finn Filén.

“It shouldn’t be like that”

Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed (KD) is ultimately responsible for infection control in Sweden. He replies via email that it is positive that more people want to use Prep. Regarding the queues, he refers to work at a regional level, and mentions Stockholm as a good example.

Do you see any solutions at the state level?

– In June 2022, the Government commissioned the Public Health Agency to produce a basis for an updated national strategy against HIV/AIDS and certain other infectious diseases. In the document, the Public Health Authority proposes that tasks should be given to the relevant authorities to strengthen the conditions for equal and generous access to Prep across the country based on a needs analysis. In addition, the Public Health Authority has, among other things, proposed a measure to investigate the possibility of giving prescribing rights for Prep to midwives and nurses in sexual health in order to reduce barriers and waiting times. This document is currently being prepared within the Government Office.

Jakob Forssmed Image: Photo: Ninni Andersson/Governingskansliet

However, prep is not the only way to protect yourself against an HIV infection, which is important to point out in this case.

At least twelve people have been infected with HIV while waiting in line to receive Prep. How do you think society has coped with its care mission here?

– Of course, it doesn’t have to be that way. If you need to protect yourself against an HIV infection, you must have access to the treatment. However, prep is not the only way to protect yourself against an HIV infection, which is important to point out in this case. Prep is effective in reducing the risk of HIV infection, but the very safest prevention tools are still not sharing injecting equipment and practicing safe sex and using condoms, which also have the benefit of protecting against other sexually transmitted diseases.

“So damn unnecessary”

Even if Prepvården is expanded and the queues eventually disappear completely, it won’t help Björn. He has HIV and always will. He is admittedly not worried about his own health. He has received good support from Venhälsan, with a counsellor, information and anti-inflammatory medication.

– But I still have my ups and downs, he explains.

– Then this thing about queuing to get Prep… Even though it’s not my problem anymore, it’s unreasonable that it is. It simply feels so damn unnecessary that you should get this infection in 2024, when it is actually possible to prevent it. More Prep for the people, I think!