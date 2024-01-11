Menno de Jong succeeds Jaap van Dissel at the RIVM

#Menno #Jong #succeeds #Jaap #van #Dissel #RIVM

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 12:30

The RIVM has found a new director of the Center for Infectious Disease Control in Menno de Jong, which employs around 600 people. He succeeds Jaap van Dissel, one of the most prominent faces of the corona pandemic. Van Dissel will retire in April.

De Jong worked with him during the corona crisis. In recent years he has been a member of the Outbreak Management Team, which can be convened to advise the cabinet on an infectious disease. His current scientific activities mainly focus on clinical and applied research into infections with respiratory viruses, such as influenza and corona.

At the RIVM they are more than pleased, says director Hans Brug. “We were looking for an authority, leader and specialist in the field of infectious disease control and I think I found that colleague with Menno.”

De Jong also says he is happy with the new position at “an important center with so much expertise”. “I am very much looking forward to contributing to the optimal control of infectious diseases in the Netherlands in this position.”

The new director is currently a professor of clinical virology in Amsterdam. He will remain that way one day a week in his new job.

Head of jut

Van Dissel has held the position since 2013 and did his work largely out of sight of the general public until 2020. At the beginning of that year, he instantly became one of the most famous Dutch people due to the corona pandemic. For example, he stood next to Prime Minister Rutte at several corona press conferences and regularly gave briefings on the virus to Members of Parliament.

As a result, he regularly came under fire from corona skeptics and conspiracy theorists. He also received death threats and was therefore given 24-hour security in the spring of 2021.