Mental health, a priority for Americans in 2024

MiAMI.- Most Americans make it a priority to start the New Year with a resolution to be healthier and focus on improving their mental healthaccording to a new survey conducted by the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in five adults in the United States suffers from a mental illness during their lifetime. Currently, nearly 10 million Americans, or one in 25, live with a serious mental disorder, including anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.

This survey was carried out on 2,202 adults from December 2 to 4, 2023, obtaining a margin of error of 2 percentage points, as reported by the APA.

The researchers relied on data from the past three years from monthly New Year’s resolution surveys from Healthy Minds, an APA program that tracks mental health problems among American adults throughout the year.

Three quarters will focus on mental health

The results showed that 78% of Americans plan to be healthier in 2024, among them about 28% want to take steps to improve their mental health.

Among the mental health-related resolutions collected are exercising, meditating, focusing on spirituality or reducing the use of social networks.

67% of participants said they would focus on exercising more, 26% on diets, 39% on physical fitness, 49% on meditating, 35% on seeing a therapist, and 21% on consulting a psychiatrist, according to the survey findings.

For their part, other people consulted made different options that could contribute to better mental health. 40% said they will turn more toward spirituality, while 31% prefer to reduce social media use and 21% use a mental health app.

In addition to physical health, other popular resolutions were highlighted, such as 34% choosing to improve finances, 26% to journal and 21% to travel.

Age influenced

When considering age, young adults were much more likely than older people to focus on their mental health in the coming year. Just under half (44%) of young adults ages 18 to 34 said they plan to make a New Year’s resolution related to mental health, compared to just 7% of older people, ages 18 to 34. 65 years.

About 6% preferred “forest bathing” – immersing themselves in natural green spaces – as their mental health resolution, which was included in this year’s list, the report said.

APA President Petros Levounis, a physician at the Association, said, “Many see the new year as a time to have a new opportunity or try something different, which is fantastic.”

“At the same time, for mental health, just like physical health, maintenance and care are very important. Maintain healthy routines, maintain relationships with loved ones, and take good care of yourself and the people you care about. surround,” he added.

Other popular resolutions highlighted by survey participants are:

Social relationships (22%)

Hobbies and skills (18%)

Organization and cleaning (15%)

Professional career (13%)

Donations and volunteering (12%)

“Taking care of your mental health doesn’t have to be tied to a holiday, any of us can take any of these steps at any time. That being said, the turn of the year is a great excuse to try something new to take care of your mental health,” said APA Chief Medical Officer and CEO Saul Levin.

FUENTE: With information from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and Health Day